9 Black-owned homeware brands to add to your interiors wishlist

Once we find a brand we love, it’s easy to stick with them instead of trying something new.

Whether it’s discovering the one product we love or generally being a fan of a particular aesthetic, branching out and exploring new brands isn’t a huge priority for many – but sometimes, all it takes is to see one coveted item to completely convert you and renew your space at the same time.

And in light of Black History Month, why not explore some new homeware brands that could potentially become old favourites?

From Dar Leone’s vibrant print cushions and woven baskets to Fitz and Gwen’s colourful lampshades, these Black-owned brands are creating home accessories that’ll give your flat the boost you desire – and we’ve done all the hard work and selected nine to shop now.