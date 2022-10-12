black owned homeware collage

9 Black-owned homeware brands to add to your interiors wishlist

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

If you’re looking to add some new pieces to your home, shop our edit of Black-owned brands, from Dar Leone to Second Abode.

Once we find a brand we love, it’s easy to stick with them instead of trying something new.

Whether it’s discovering the one product we love or generally being a fan of a particular aesthetic, branching out and exploring new brands isn’t a huge priority for many – but sometimes, all it takes is to see one coveted item to completely convert you and renew your space at the same time.

And in light of Black History Month, why not explore some new homeware brands that could potentially become old favourites?

From Dar Leone’s vibrant print cushions and woven baskets to Fitz and Gwen’s colourful lampshades, these Black-owned brands are creating home accessories that’ll give your flat the boost you desire – and we’ve done all the hard work and selected nine to shop now.

  • Fitz and Gwen

    Fitz and Gwen
    Black-owned brands: Fitz and Gwen

    If you love patterns and prints, Fitz and Gwen is the brand for you. All its products are handmade by south London-based founder Natasha, including a stunning array of bold and colourful lampshades that you won’t be able to keep your eyes off.

    Shop Fitz and Gwen colourpop tapered lampshade, £46.99

    BUY NOW

  • Second Abode

    Second Abode
    Black-owned homeware brands: Second Abode

    Second Abode is described by founder Roman as a passion project, featuring a range of curated vintage objects that are lovingly found and displayed in Roman’s home until they find an owner.

    Shoppers can discover a vast selection of products on the site, ranging from drinkware and glassware to rugs and textiles.

    Shop Second Abode extra large serving bowl, £38

    SHOP NOW

  • Thérèse Tshiama

    Therese Tshiama
    Black owned homeware brands: Therese Tshiama

    Thérèse Tshiama is a British artist with Congolese and Angolan heritage, who is inspired by the rich textiles of Africa and her proud family lineage.

    She uses Kuba cloth, African mud cloth, Vlisco Dutch wax fabrics, Kente and Bogolan to create meaningful pieces that are sure to elevate your home decor.

    Shop Thérèse Tshiama grounded cushion, £99

    BUY NOW

  • Maven Fargo

    Maven Fargo
    Black-owned brands Maven Fargo

    If you’re in the market for beautifully elegant handmade cushions and pillows, Maven Fargo is the brand to go for.

    The brand, which was founded by Melinda Fargo, utilises fabulous fabrics in an array of vibrant prints to create the pieces, which are all made from Fargo’s home in Norfolk.

    Shop Maven Fargo upholstery pillowcase purple velvet, £35

    BUY NOW

  • The Kenyan Crafts Company

    The Kenyan Crafts Company
    Black-owned homeware buys: The Kenyan Crafts Company

    Working closely with skilled artisans, The Kenyan Crafts Company fuses ancient African craft traditions with fresh contemporary designs, blending the old with the new to create beautifully handcrafted home accessories.

    Shop The Kenyan Crafts Company Jangwa: natural striped fine weave baskets at Etsy, £40

    BUY NOW

  • The Letter Well

    The Letter Well
    Black-owned homeware brands: The Letter Well

    Caligraphy fans: this one is for you.

    The Letter Well was first established in 2016  as an ode to calligraphy and has flourished into a bespoke business providing gorgeous, unique prints which seek to adorn your walls

    Shop The Letter Well bloom & flourish print, £5

    BUY NOW

  • Naked Clay Ceramics

    Naked Clay Ceramics
    Black-owned homeware brands: Naked Clay Ceramics

    If you’re a ceramics lover like me, you’ll surely appreciate this brand.

    Naked Clay Ceramics is inspired by the natural colours and textures of the earth, and uses a combination of hand building and slip casting to create products like this stoneware mug, which is handmade in Bedfordshire.

    Shop Naked Clay Ceramics regular stoneware mug spirit, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Afton by Palm

    Afton by Palm
    Black-owned homeware brands: Afton by Palm

    Minimalism is at the heart of Afton by Palm, a sustainable brand founded by Bonnisa Moore in 2018.

    The brand focuses on home-crafted goods from decor plates to bowls, which are made in small batches to minimise waste and cater to a desire to ensure every piece receives the attention it deserves.

    Shop Afton by Palm the chia mixed media ring plate, £16.50

    BUY NOW

  • Dar Leone

    Dar Leone
    Black-owned homeware brands: Dar Leone

    Dar Leone is an Islington-based London design studio, which creates a range of textiles, wallpaper, cushions and objects inspired by the founder’s travels around the world. This is seen throughout her designs, which often reimagine traditional West African textiles.

    Shop Dar Leone Wahala basket, £140

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

