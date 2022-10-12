9 Black-owned homeware brands to add to your interiors wishlist

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to add some new pieces to your home, shop our edit of Black-owned brands, from Dar Leone to Second Abode.
Once we find a brand we love, it’s easy to stick with them instead of trying something new.
Whether it’s discovering the one product we love or generally being a fan of a particular aesthetic, branching out and exploring new brands isn’t a huge priority for many – but sometimes, all it takes is to see one coveted item to completely convert you and renew your space at the same time.
And in light of Black History Month, why not explore some new homeware brands that could potentially become old favourites?
From Dar Leone’s vibrant print cushions and woven baskets to Fitz and Gwen’s colourful lampshades, these Black-owned brands are creating home accessories that’ll give your flat the boost you desire – and we’ve done all the hard work and selected nine to shop now.
Fitz and Gwen
If you love patterns and prints, Fitz and Gwen is the brand for you. All its products are handmade by south London-based founder Natasha, including a stunning array of bold and colourful lampshades that you won’t be able to keep your eyes off.
Second Abode
Second Abode is described by founder Roman as a passion project, featuring a range of curated vintage objects that are lovingly found and displayed in Roman’s home until they find an owner.
Shoppers can discover a vast selection of products on the site, ranging from drinkware and glassware to rugs and textiles.
Thérèse Tshiama
Thérèse Tshiama is a British artist with Congolese and Angolan heritage, who is inspired by the rich textiles of Africa and her proud family lineage.
She uses Kuba cloth, African mud cloth, Vlisco Dutch wax fabrics, Kente and Bogolan to create meaningful pieces that are sure to elevate your home decor.
Maven Fargo
If you’re in the market for beautifully elegant handmade cushions and pillows, Maven Fargo is the brand to go for.
The brand, which was founded by Melinda Fargo, utilises fabulous fabrics in an array of vibrant prints to create the pieces, which are all made from Fargo’s home in Norfolk.
The Kenyan Crafts Company
Working closely with skilled artisans, The Kenyan Crafts Company fuses ancient African craft traditions with fresh contemporary designs, blending the old with the new to create beautifully handcrafted home accessories.
Shop The Kenyan Crafts Company Jangwa: natural striped fine weave baskets at Etsy, £40
The Letter Well
Caligraphy fans: this one is for you.
The Letter Well was first established in 2016 as an ode to calligraphy and has flourished into a bespoke business providing gorgeous, unique prints which seek to adorn your walls.
Naked Clay Ceramics
If you’re a ceramics lover like me, you’ll surely appreciate this brand.
Naked Clay Ceramics is inspired by the natural colours and textures of the earth, and uses a combination of hand building and slip casting to create products like this stoneware mug, which is handmade in Bedfordshire.
Afton by Palm
Minimalism is at the heart of Afton by Palm, a sustainable brand founded by Bonnisa Moore in 2018.
The brand focuses on home-crafted goods from decor plates to bowls, which are made in small batches to minimise waste and cater to a desire to ensure every piece receives the attention it deserves.
Dar Leone
Dar Leone is an Islington-based London design studio, which creates a range of textiles, wallpaper, cushions and objects inspired by the founder’s travels around the world. This is seen throughout her designs, which often reimagine traditional West African textiles.
Images: courtesy of brands
