Property and interiors TV shows have always been a big deal, whether it’s watching enthusiastic homeowners transforming a grubby old flat into their dream home, or revealing how the other half lives (hello, Selling Sunset) with glorious, cinematic TV shots: we love to peek behind the curtain and see inside people’s homes.

I am home obsessed, I’ve built my career on it and I take huge inspiration from watching these TV shows, but more than that, I love to watch TV shows about property and interior design as a form of escapism. Why not dream about living in a mega-mansion or penthouse with perfect views… I’ll get there one day, right?

DIY home transformations have become particularly popular because let’s face it, we’re not all rolling in money, but we still want to live in beautiful homes that feel pleasing. (They also make for excellent TV. Turns out I really would rather watch paint dry sometimes, go figure.)