9 of the best property and interior design TV shows to watch this autumn
Homes and interiors expert Jade Vanriel takes us through her must-watch property-inspired TV shows.
Property and interiors TV shows have always been a big deal, whether it’s watching enthusiastic homeowners transforming a grubby old flat into their dream home, or revealing how the other half lives (hello, Selling Sunset) with glorious, cinematic TV shots: we love to peek behind the curtain and see inside people’s homes.
I am home obsessed, I’ve built my career on it and I take huge inspiration from watching these TV shows, but more than that, I love to watch TV shows about property and interior design as a form of escapism. Why not dream about living in a mega-mansion or penthouse with perfect views… I’ll get there one day, right?
DIY home transformations have become particularly popular because let’s face it, we’re not all rolling in money, but we still want to live in beautiful homes that feel pleasing. (They also make for excellent TV. Turns out I really would rather watch paint dry sometimes, go figure.)
Here are nine of the best interiors and property TV programmes to get you through the colder autumn months.
Instant Dream Home, Netflix
The new Netflix hit is hosted by Danielle Brooks (best known for her role on Orange Is The New Black) and a team of interior experts. In each episode they give a well-deserving family the ultimate surprise by radically transforming their home in just one day. The pressure to get things done is intense, you’ll see some really interesting ideas (like, spoiler alert, airlifting in a brand new kitchen and damaging it – whoops). Be prepared to get emotional, it’s a tear-jerker.
Changing Rooms, Channel 4
The classic BBC home makeover show was resurrected by Channel 4 last year and is presented by OTT design icon Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who first appeared on the show back in 1996. It’s essentially an interior swap where two homeowners DIY each other’s homes with some idea of what each homeowner likes. They have help from different designers to execute the ideas, but ultimately, they can do whatever they want. And it doesn’t always go down well when revealed. Imagine granny chic wallpaper, minimalism, bold 70s patterns: it’s all going on in this show.
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, Netflix
This French reality series follows the wealthy Kretz family and their luxury property agency, helping clients buy and sell magnifique homes in France and abroad. Think ultimate visual opulence. What I really like about this show is the family dynamic, they work hard and play hard but behind the glitz and glamour there are awkward conversations, tears and many celebrations. Two seasons in and hundreds of millions of euros later, season three is rumoured to be on its way, so catch up on Netflix now.
Selling Sunset, Netflix
Elite real estate meets reality TV at the LA based Oppenheim group. It starts with a bang and gets better each episode. We get a peek into how the rich live and what really goes on behind the scenes among the agents. Imagine a $75 million 5,605-square-foot luxurious estate with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a movie theatre, gym and wine cellar but it’s a struggle to sell. There are five seasons available to binge-watch and, once you’re finished, check out spin-off shows Selling Tampa and Selling The OC.
Made By Design, Netflix
If you are intrigued about how to become an interior designer, architect or carpenter, look no further as Netflix celebrates African talent in this unique docuseries. Each episode we meet a new creative who shares the highs and lows of the industry, the creative process and insight into the paths they took to achieve career success. I really like how they each incorporate their own modern twist to traditional African design, showing how you can take something old and traditional and make it new.
Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer In The Making, UKTV Play
The Saturdays star helps 10 families complete their home renovations for this 2021 TV show. Each episode follows a different story from renters who have limitations on how far they can go, to homeowners scared to try something new. Whether you have an apartment or a four-bed townhouse, this show gives plenty of inspiration for different budgets, with some panics and laughter along the way.
Dream Home Makeover, Netflix
This Netflix show follows the Studio McGee husband and wife duo Shea and Syd as they make “dreams come true”, transforming very normal family homes of all sizes into dream houses. It’s wholesome, cosy and quite insightful as you get to see behind the scenes and delve into more of the featured families’ daily lives. Top tip: Studio McGee started on Instagram, so get following for more inspiration.
George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Channel 4
Who doesn’t love a quirky, tiny home? On this Channel 4 show George Clarke explores how people transform small builds into amazing homes. If you haven’t already, you’ll fall in love with beach huts, camper vans, fire engines and boathouses to name a few. George even tries his hand at his own projects and the show makes you think about how much space you really need to create a unique, beautiful home.
Amazing Interiors, Netflix
This Netflix show will leave you amazed. The name says it all: we get to meet some interesting and eccentric homeowners with homes full of surprises, many of which look ordinary on the outside but reveal incredible interiors. Be prepared to see one-of-a-kind themed houses like a house of horrors, a doll’s house, a medieval dining room and much more. Netflix really does know how to do an interiors show.
