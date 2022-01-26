All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
As we get ready for spring, this raspberry-pink hue will be the perfect way to prepare your home for a new season.
As we begin to approach the end of winter, many of us are looking towards brighter days and injecting some spring-like pieces into our homes – and we have one colour in mind that’ll do just that.
WGSN named intense magenta its colour of the year for 2022, thanks to what they call its “vivacious appetite for joy and positivity” – something that many are yearning for in a post-pandemic world.
This particular hue will stand out amid the warm colours that tend to dominate our space during the winter and is the perfect way to inject some colour into our decor as we transition from winter to spring – and we’ve shared nine raspberry-hued homeware buys that evoke the spirit of intense magenta that we’re loving right now.
Paoletti Meridian velvet cushion raspberry
This sumptuously soft velvet cushion comes in a luxurious raspberry pink hue with a contrasting piped border and will be a comfortable addition to your living space.
The Hut Christy Supreme Hygro towel
These Christy Supreme Hygro towels are woven with 100% US supina cotton yarn in the pile for a super soft and fluffy towel that will give your bathroom an elegant and luxurious look.
Heal's ripple vase heather small
Add this elegant vase, which mimics the shape of a delicate flower, to your mantlepiece. The petals create the rippled effect which makes this vase stand out and will catch the light beautifully in your home.
Dunelm non-iron plain dye mulberry duvet cover
Perfect for a good night’s sleep, this duvet cover in a deeply rich raspberry hue is made from cotton blended with polyester, adding a soft touch to your bedroom interiors.
Deyongs snuggle touch throw
Snuggle up on the sofa with this microfibre throw, which is known for its lightweight technology and great warmth.
Dunelm Luna brushed raspberry blackout eyelet curtains
Sleep peacefully with these Dunelm blackout curtains, which come in bold raspberry pink and have been crafted with a brushed finish for a soft texture.
Shop Dunelm Luna brushed raspberry blackout eyelet curtains at UFurnish, £30
Designer Sofas 4U Chesterfield 2 seater settee Marinello sofa
If you’re looking to splurge on a statement sofa for your living room, this two-seater chesterfield is just for you.
Shop Designer Sofas 4U Chesterfield 2 seater settee Marinello sofa at UFurnish, £1,409
Dibbern raspberry colour mug
Sip from this Dibbern porcelain mug with coloured edges.
Jonathan Adler agate coasters
Set everything from your wine glasses to your ceramic mugs on these coasters, which incorporate thin slabs of agate with a gold electroplated trim.
