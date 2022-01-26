raspberry coloured homeware

9 raspberry-coloured homeware buys that will add a splash of colour to your home

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

As we get ready for spring, this raspberry-pink hue will be the perfect way to prepare your home for a new season.

As we begin to approach the end of winter, many of us are looking towards brighter days and injecting some spring-like pieces into our homes – and we have one colour in mind that’ll do just that.

WGSN named intense magenta its colour of the year for 2022, thanks to what they call its “vivacious appetite for joy and positivity” – something that many are yearning for in a post-pandemic world. 

This particular hue will stand out amid the warm colours that tend to dominate our space during the winter and is the perfect way to inject some colour into our decor as we transition from winter to spring – and we’ve shared nine raspberry-hued homeware buys that evoke the spirit of intense magenta that we’re loving right now.

You may also like

These 9 orange home accessories will help boost productivity while working from home

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair