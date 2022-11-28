The perceptive ways women with ADHD optimise their homes with interior design

Post-diagnosis, I became equipped with the terminology to describe the behaviours I’ve been exhibiting since I was a child, and this extends into the way I interact with my home environment. When I was little, I was almost excessively tidy; everything had a home. When I reached my teenage years, the switch flicked. I was constantly losing things and letting the mess pile up until I couldn’t navigate it. I had no idea what I owned or where any of it was. Exhibiting issues with object permanence, which Medical News Today describes as “the ability to understand that objects exist when they are out of sight”, I would leave my belongings scattered across my room so that I could identify them. At 24, I embarked on an active journey towards understanding how ADHD interacts with interior design.

Curiously, engaging with ADHD content on TikTok was a pivotal moment for me. New York City-based Katie Bowen, 20, began ADHD Home TV (@cartoonreject) after she recognised that existing organisation techniques for people with ADHD were largely coined by neurotypical people. Recognising the specific interior design needs of neurotypical women, Bowen explains: “ADHD presents differently in AFAB [assigned female at birth] people. In women, it’s more about mannerisms and about keeping concentration and allowing movement within a space.”