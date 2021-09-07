All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From crockery to cushions, these homeware buys promise to put a smile on your face and uplift your space.
As we transition from summer to autumn, it’s worth paying heed to the spaces we live in before the days become shorter, darker and much, much colder.
After all, many of us are still WFH, meaning our homes are still our sanctuaries, and we must treat them as such.
But if you find that, while looking around yours, that your room or home in general is lacking a certain je ne sais quoi, then you might be inclined to invest in a few homeware buys which are sure to give your space, whatever it looks like, something of a facelift.
The best part? They’re all under £30, which means there’ll be no need to remortgage your home to buy them. These are just a few of our favourites that are sure to put a smile on your face.
Bax and Gore Jolie lampshade
You might be under the illusion that lampshades are prohibitively expensive but if this pastel-toned number is anything to go by, it’s quite the opposite.
Pixie Divine handmade soy candle
Candles which take the shape of the female form are showing no signs of waning in terms of popularity. This sage green number is a sure-fire win.
Paloma Home Tree of Life cushion
Paloma Faith’s recently launched homeware brand ought to be a go-to if you’re one for clashing prints and textures. We’re loving the cushions.
Bax and Gore The Wiggles candle holder
The only tricky thing about a tapered candle collection? Having holders in which to house them, of course. These sweet sculptural bases are the perfect solution.
Shop Bax and Gore The Wiggles candle holder at The Drop, £25
Anthropologie Tivoli sugar pot
Forget the bag you’ve left your sugar in, it’s all about investing in a fun pot in which to house it.
Homeplace ceramic leopard coasters
If you’re sick of the dried-on tea and coffee stains that the tables in your house are hosting, then invest in a set of these fun and playful leopard coasters.
Pepper Loves Wild World candles
Speaking of that tapered candle collection … have you ever seen a better pair of wonderful wicks?
H&M soft wool blanket
Now that the evenings are getting cooler, turn your attention to investing in a chic blanket; perfect for snuggling up under.
Zara Home towel with fringing
Towels have never looked so colourful, or so good, and these Zara Home numbers are proof.
Rose Works Ldn Liberty print tray
For those who would forget their head if it wasn’t screwed on, it may well be time for you to invest in a tray, which can house all of your random bits and bobs.
Second Abode floral motif carafe and glass
Hydration is key, but if, like the rest of us, you forget to keep your water levels topped up, then invest in a picture-perfect carafe and matching glass.
