As we transition from summer to autumn, it’s worth paying heed to the spaces we live in before the days become shorter, darker and much, much colder.

After all, many of us are still WFH, meaning our homes are still our sanctuaries, and we must treat them as such.

But if you find that, while looking around yours, that your room or home in general is lacking a certain je ne sais quoi, then you might be inclined to invest in a few homeware buys which are sure to give your space, whatever it looks like, something of a facelift.