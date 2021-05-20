Purse-friendly rugs to spruce up your living space, what could be better?
Perhaps you’re one of the lucky few that has luscious wooden floors, or maybe you’re in the market for a spruced up rug to brighten up your living space.
Whatever your situation, a rug can often feel like an added expense that’s not totally necessary, not in the way other household appliances and accessories do. But, dear reader, a rug is of paramount importance if you’re to reach the hallowed heights of an Instagrammable home.
And you needn’t part ways with extortionate amounts of money in order to find The One. Here, we’ve rounded up seven of the best – and most affordable – rugs on the market, leaving you with a little more money to go and treat your home to something else it/you so desperately need.
Made Elian rug
A simple and minimalist design comes by way of Made.com, with this natural-hued jute rug adorned with a simple detailing.
Benuta Kelim Zohra multicoloured rug
This quirky handwoven rug looks as though it could’ve been unearthed while rummaging in a Moroccan souk. We’re loving the thought of it against white wooden floors.
Urban Outfitters Monroe peach patchwork rug
In a palette of pretty pastels, this geometric picture-perfect rug would make a wonderful add-on to a varnished wooden floor.
Graham & Green Karim recycled cotton rug
It’s loud and it’s proud, this rug is far from a wallflower, but that doesn’t mean it lacks appeal or pizzazz.
Havana rug
Can this rug do no wrong? Look at how wonderful it looks laid serenely on that wooden floor…
Dunelm Zumra Berber rug
Perfect for those with a darker living space, this patterned rug would make a wonderful addition to any home.
La Redoute Naga cotton rug
This powder pink rug is a brilliant option for a bedroom space with its pretty tasseled detailing.
Images: courtesy of brands.