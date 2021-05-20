Perhaps you’re one of the lucky few that has luscious wooden floors, or maybe you’re in the market for a spruced up rug to brighten up your living space.

Whatever your situation, a rug can often feel like an added expense that’s not totally necessary, not in the way other household appliances and accessories do. But, dear reader, a rug is of paramount importance if you’re to reach the hallowed heights of an Instagrammable home.