We’re heading into the cooler months, which means one thing: velvet.
Velvet, the material synonymous with colder temperatures and winter parties, is not just for our wardrobes. In fact, it’s actually perfect for creating a warmer and more cosy indoor space, too.
Take the humble velvet chair, for example. If you have a spare corner in your home, or a raggedy old chair in dire need of an update, then it may well be that a velvet chair ought to be your next homeware investment.
But if velvet is synonymous with expense in your mind, fear not, for there’s a whole host of affordable velvet chairs that are perfect for dining chairs, accent chairs, cosy armchairs – you name it, there’s a velvet chair for it. These are a few of our favourites under £500 to invest in now.
Swoon Editions Aron chair
This cosy-looking chair is available in a clutch of alluring colours, all of which are comfortable thanks to the sumptuous feel of the velvet.
Sklum Tento vintage velvet dining chair
Forget those old chairs you’ve had stationed around your kitchen table forever; instead, invest in a set of these vintage-style velvet iterations.
Atkin & Thyme Emmeline olive green velvet armchair
Rattan is seriously cool in homeware, so why not combine it with a touch of velvet for a quirky take on the fabric trend?
Shop Atkin & Thyme Emmeline olive green velvet armchair, £499
Cult Living Blossom dining chair
Whether you prefer pink or green velvet is neither here nor there, as you can have both with this comfy-looking dining chair.
Shop Cult Living Blossom dining chair at Cult Furniture, £99
Oliver Bonas Floral scalloped velvet chair
Inject a touch of the 20s into your home with this scalloped armchair, perfect for making a statement in a room.
Sternzeit Rosa velvet chair
If you have wooden floors, then this elevated velvet chair ought to be a no-brainer for you. Pile high with colourful cushions to really make a splash.
Dunelm Celia chair
If you prefer not to make a statement, then opt for these midnight blue velvet dining chairs, which are perfect if you want to be a little more demure.
Matalan set of two velvet chairs
These rose-coloured velvet chairs are crying out to be included in your kitchenware line-up.
West Elm Auburn armchair
Have you ever seen a more comfy-looking chair? No, nor have we. Perfect for those who prefer a more pared-back approach.
Images: courtesy of brands.