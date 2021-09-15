Velvet chairs under £500

9 velvet chairs under £500 that are as comfortable as they are cute

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

We’re heading into the cooler months, which means one thing: velvet. 

Velvet, the material synonymous with colder temperatures and winter parties, is not just for our wardrobes. In fact, it’s actually perfect for creating a warmer and more cosy indoor space, too.

Take the humble velvet chair, for example. If you have a spare corner in your home, or a raggedy old chair in dire need of an update, then it may well be that a velvet chair ought to be your next homeware investment.

But if velvet is synonymous with expense in your mind, fear not, for there’s a whole host of affordable velvet chairs that are perfect for dining chairs, accent chairs, cosy armchairs – you name it, there’s a velvet chair for it. These are a few of our favourites under £500 to invest in now.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article