Velvet, the material synonymous with colder temperatures and winter parties, is not just for our wardrobes. In fact, it’s actually perfect for creating a warmer and more cosy indoor space, too.

Take the humble velvet chair, for example. If you have a spare corner in your home, or a raggedy old chair in dire need of an update, then it may well be that a velvet chair ought to be your next homeware investment.

But if velvet is synonymous with expense in your mind, fear not, for there’s a whole host of affordable velvet chairs that are perfect for dining chairs, accent chairs, cosy armchairs – you name it, there’s a velvet chair for it. These are a few of our favourites under £500 to invest in now.