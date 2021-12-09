All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Embrace sustainability this festive season and try out one of these eco-friendly Christmas tree alternatives.
If there is anything that symbolises that it is officially Christmastime, it’s a Christmas tree. While some of us excitedly purchase a new one each year or venture into our attics to rustle out our trusty faux faves, the unearthing of a Christmas tree and decorating it is an undoubtedly favourite pastime for many of us.
But what if you want to go for a more sustainable approach this year? Well, there are some alternative (and, admittedly, rather unorthodox) options that are an eco-friendly and fun way to approach this annual festive tradition.
From colourful balloons to white birch Christmas trees, there are some brilliant alternative options out there – and we’ve listed a few of them for you to consider this Christmas.
Nkuku Charida wire tree
The Charida wire tree makes a stunning and timeless festive decoration that can be displayed year after year. The festive brass tones of the wire make the ideal backdrop for Christmas baubles or foliage and will add a minimalist, chic approach to your Christmas decor.
Sarru Home recycled iron Nordic Christmas tree - small
Perfect for the eco-friendly homemaker, this Christmas tree is designed with individually cut and hand-arranged leaves and features an upcycled star top design. Plus, it’s also handcrafted from genuinely recycled tin cans, making each piece a sustainable and individual work of art.
Shop Sarru Home recycled iron Nordic Christmas tree - small, £37
Oliver Bonas green pop up paper Christmas tree
For a cheerful and fun addition to your living space, choose this pop-up [aper Christmas tree made from reusable and recyclable sage green paper for a festive finish.
The Natural Wood Company alternative oak Christmas tree
This planet-friendly alternative to a Christmas tree is made from a weighty solid oak base and is individually handmade in The Natural Wood Company’s Kent workshop.
Shop The Natural Wood Company alternative oak Christmas tree at Not On The High Street, £98
Christow white birch tree
If you’re looking for a contemporary alternative to a traditional Christmas tree, this white micro-LED twig tree from Christow is a perfect choice. The artificial tree measures 6ft tall and is beautifully illuminated by warm white micro LEDs to add a warm, inviting glow to your home this Christmas.
Self-assembly Christmas tree
This modern alternative to a Christmas tree is made of Slovenian wood in a stylish, eco-friendly and elegant design.
Boxzy Co UK large wooden Christmas tree white wood
Bring the festive magic to your Christmas decor with this standing tree made from pinewood.
Shop Boxzy Co UK large wooden Christmas tree white wood at Etsy, £39.99
Rose and Walker metal standing Christmas tree
This handcrafted metal Christmas tree stands at nearly 1m tall and can be either floor standing or displayed on a side table for a subtle and stunning finish.
Shop Rose and Walker metal standing Christmas tree at Etsy, £60
