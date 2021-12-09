If there is anything that symbolises that it is officially Christmastime, it’s a Christmas tree. While some of us excitedly purchase a new one each year or venture into our attics to rustle out our trusty faux faves, the unearthing of a Christmas tree and decorating it is an undoubtedly favourite pastime for many of us.

But what if you want to go for a more sustainable approach this year? Well, there are some alternative (and, admittedly, rather unorthodox) options that are an eco-friendly and fun way to approach this annual festive tradition.