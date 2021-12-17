Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt are finally back on our TV screens – and this time, it’s their homes that we’ve fallen in love with.
Our favourite group of women (minus one) are finally back on our screens. Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt are the Sex And The City characters who’ve managed to capture the hearts and minds of a multigenerational group of women and have returned with the SATC reboot And Just Like That – and we’re already savouring each and every episode and the amazing style which comes from it.
Whether it’s seeing what the group of women are wearing, who they’re dating and what they’re talking about, each episode leaves us wanting more – and how they have styled their homes is equally satisfying.
From Charlotte’s Upper East Side home to the cool old-school glamour of Carrie and Mr Big’s abode, we want a piece of everything – and luckily for you, we’ve rundown 10 of our favourite buys inspired by the decor we’ve seen so far in the popular show.
The Boho Duvet olive green velvet curtain
These olive green curtains bear a striking similarity to the ones featured in Carrie’s home and will add a luxe and cosy feel to your bedroom.
Shop The Boho Duvet olive green velvet curtain at Etsy, £42.48
Graham and Brown glasshouse floral wallpaper
Bold prints could be seen across our favourite characters’ homes and this floral wallpaper from Graham and Brown is the epitome of elegance thanks to the medley of blues, greens and yellows against a midnight backdrop.
Symple Stuff floating shelf
Add a pop of yellow to your walls à la Miranda with this Wayfair floating shelf.
Morris & Co. marigold cushion
Ditch winter hues for this subtle yet bold Morris & Co. marigold cushion.
Oka fairfax rattan basket, small
Woven from rigid rattan and finished with smart leather carrying handles, this Oka fairfax basket is perfectly sized to hold magazines by an armchair or to place on your kitchen table as Charlotte does.
Dinosaur Designs river stone swirled resin vase
In Carrie and Mr Big’s lounge, you’ll find a stunning blue vase among their books and various trinkets – and this beautiful blue design has a silhouette inspired by water-polished stones found on river beds and will look striking in your home.
Shop Dinosaur Designs river stone swirled resin vase at Net-A-Porter, £95
Wilko small gold taper candle holder
Be like Carrie and get yourself a pair of candle holders – preferably in gold as they will shine beautifully on your table.
William Morris lodden duvet cover set
There’s nothing like floral bedding to make you feel comfy and cosy among the chaos – and this set from William Morris depicts scrolling foliage and interlocking florals and will add a subtle cottagecore touch to your bedroom.
William Morris lodden duvet cover set at Bedeck Home, from £47.50
Next black handle ceramic vase
Carrie is clearly the go-to for vase inspo – and this black handle ceramic vase is similar to the one placed above her and Mr Big’s vast collection of records and makes for a beautiful yet stark addition to their home.
So'Home blue crackle effect ceramic table lamp
Whether you’re typing away at your laptop or reading your latest book, do it in style with this blue crackle effect ceramic table lamp.
Shop So’Home blue crackle effect ceramic table lamp at La Redoute, £48.75
