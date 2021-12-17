Our favourite group of women (minus one) are finally back on our screens. Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt are the Sex And The City characters who’ve managed to capture the hearts and minds of a multigenerational group of women and have returned with the SATC reboot And Just Like That – and we’re already savouring each and every episode and the amazing style which comes from it.

Whether it’s seeing what the group of women are wearing, who they’re dating and what they’re talking about, each episode leaves us wanting more – and how they have styled their homes is equally satisfying.

From Charlotte’s Upper East Side home to the cool old-school glamour of Carrie and Mr Big’s abode, we want a piece of everything – and luckily for you, we’ve rundown 10 of our favourite buys inspired by the decor we’ve seen so far in the popular show.