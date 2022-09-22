All the Ruggable rugs are available in various sizes, with prices starting at £90, and are machine-washable, durable and low maintenance, so they can withstand the fun of everyday life while serving as an essential piece for tying a room together.

Speaking to WWD, Sui said: “I was so excited to work with Ruggable on this project. I love interiors and had so much fun decorating my apartment.

“I approached it the same way as doing my clothing collections with a lot of research and inspiration. I hope to do a lot more home design in the future. I love it all. Textiles, furniture, lighting and the trimmings!”