Anna Sui teams up with Ruggable for a 22-piece rug collection – and we want it all
The collection includes 16 chenille rugs and 6 doormats inspired by Sui’s archive collections and current loves.
Anna Sui fans – we’ve got some good news for you.
The fashion designer, known for her love of folk patterns and florals, has collaborated with machine-washable rug brand, Ruggable to create a 22-piece rug collection that will bring the runway to your home.
The Ruggable x Anna Sui collection is inspired by Sui’s archived collections and current loves and includes 16 whimsical chenille rugs and six doormats.
All the Ruggable rugs are available in various sizes, with prices starting at £90, and are machine-washable, durable and low maintenance, so they can withstand the fun of everyday life while serving as an essential piece for tying a room together.
Speaking to WWD, Sui said: “I was so excited to work with Ruggable on this project. I love interiors and had so much fun decorating my apartment.
“I approached it the same way as doing my clothing collections with a lot of research and inspiration. I hope to do a lot more home design in the future. I love it all. Textiles, furniture, lighting and the trimmings!”
Jeneva Bell, founder and president of Ruggable, tells Stylist: “At Ruggable, we’re dedicated to offering our customers elevated design and function at an accessible price, and our collaboration with Anna Sui has allowed us to do just that.
“I’ve personally always been a fan of Anna’s whimsical yet elevated style and I’m thrilled that the Ruggable x Anna Sui collection has allowed us to bring that joy into the home in a new way. We felt that her unique aesthetic aligned perfectly with Ruggable’s mission of celebrating imperfection and embracing both the messy and the neat in life. The home should be a place of happiness and comfort, and Anna’s designs combined with Ruggable’s washable technology and quality provide a sense of optimism and fun.”
The Ruggable X Anna Sui capsule collection is available exclusively on Ruggable’s website now.
Images: courtesy of Anna Sui x Ruggable