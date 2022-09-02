Anthropologie has partnered with the British designer to launch a unique 38-piece homeware and womenswear collection, which launches 11 September.
When you think of Alice Temperley, it’s her timeless, eclectic style that first comes to mind. From her flowy romantic dresses and use of handpainted prints, the British designer has captured the hearts – and wardrobes – of many.
And now, Temperley has partnered up with Anthropologie to launch a unique only-at-Anthro collection named A Life In Print.
This collection sees the designer delve into her archives to revive and rework some of her most well-known prints for this homeware and fashion collection.
Temperley fans will be able to purchase from the 38-piece collection, which ranges from a £25 eye mask to a £248 velvet quilt, with pieces cut from the softest cotton, georgettes, satins and more, to create an encompassing sensory experience for your wardrobe and home.
“Teaming up with Anthropologie for this collection has been a great experience and surprisingly nostalgic,” says Temperley. “I took Anthropologie on a journey into my print archives and we curated a collection together using iconic, hand-painted prints from the last two decades.
“Each print tells a story from various chapters of my life – whether inspired by my travels, a quirky theme from a previous collection or a vintage dress I discovered while trawling the market on Portobello.”
The collection features a selection of accessories, including a velvet quilt, lampshades, and cushions, along with her signature floating romantic dresses, travel bags, tote bags and trainers.
“Alice Temperley is celebrated for creativity and craftsmanship, a philosophy that resonates with Anthropologie’s own ethos,” said Matt Hilgeman, managing director at Anthropologie International.
“Her creative use of colour and pattern along with her unique approach to design is a natural fit for Anthropologie. We are excited to welcome Alice to the Anthro family.”
Anthropologie x Alice Templerely A Life In Print collection lands in stores and online on 11 September.
Images: Anthropologie
