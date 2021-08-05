All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The buyers at Anthropologie have immaculate taste and we’ve whittled down nearly 400 new-in homeware buys to 11 unmissable must-haves.
If you’re hot off a spring clean or mid-year declutter, we’re going to assume you’re in the mood to replace the old with some new bits. After you’ve invested in new wardrobe basics and revamped your beauty go-tos, it’s time to add some personality back into your living space.
As we venture further away from home for the first time in a long time, inspiration is hitting and creative juices are flowing. You don’t even have to book a ticket to an exotic isle to pick up affordable finds that have one-off vibes.
Luckily, the homeware buyers at Anthropologie have immaculate taste, and you barely have to lift a finger to take advantage of it. With nearly 400 new-in pieces of perfectly curated home buys, there’s no excuse not to indulge yourself. Don’t overwhelm yourself trying to make room for them all, because we’ve whittled the list down to just 11 essentials you absolutely need in your abode.
Spindle taper candleThese candles are just begging to add little colour and a lot of personality to your dinner table.
Fern bar cabinet
All the leftover bottles of wine from your summer barbecues could be living in this sculptural cabinet instead of taking up precious space in your kitchen cupboards.
Autumn check-print dish towel
You’ll be drying your dishes in style with this colourful towel.
Waterfall coupe
Even a humble drink of water would look like an artisanal cocktail in this hand-painted, cristallin coupe.
Nina marble cheeseboardForget the hassle of cleaning a wooden cheese board; serve your charcuterie on this marble version instead.
Isla king bed
Transport yourself to the far-flung sunny isle of your dreams in this sculptural masterpiece that looks like it’s straight out of a resort bedroom.
Autumn harvest pie serving setYour park picnics are about to get a little touch of decadence.
Kemali quiltThis one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted quilt is bound to make duvet days feel a lot more luxurious.
Troyan bowl
You’ll be throwing dinner parties just to show this salad bowl off!
Marcello Velho birds in flight bath towel
Can you picture this towel laying in a damp heap on the bathroom floor? No? Exactly why you need it.
Shop Marcello Velho birds in flight bath towel at Anthropologie, £28
Quinn triptych shelved mirror
Give your bathroom a mini makeover by swapping your boxy cabinet with a stylish shelved mirror that gives the illusion of added space.
