image composite of Anthropologie homeware

New in at Anthropologie: 11 must-have homeware finds that have one-off vibes

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

The buyers at Anthropologie have immaculate taste and we’ve whittled down nearly 400 new-in homeware buys to 11 unmissable must-haves.

If you’re hot off a spring clean or mid-year declutter, we’re going to assume you’re in the mood to replace the old with some new bits. After you’ve invested in new wardrobe basics and revamped your beauty go-tos, it’s time to add some personality back into your living space.

As we venture further away from home for the first time in a long time, inspiration is hitting and creative juices are flowing. You don’t even have to book a ticket to an exotic isle to pick up affordable finds that have one-off vibes.

Luckily, the homeware buyers at Anthropologie have immaculate taste, and you barely have to lift a finger to take advantage of it. With nearly 400 new-in pieces of perfectly curated home buys, there’s no excuse not to indulge yourself. Don’t overwhelm yourself trying to make room for them all, because we’ve whittled the list down to just 11 essentials you absolutely need in your abode. 

You may also like

How to decorate a rental: Emma Jane Palin on renovating a temporary home

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Anthropologie

Topics

Share this article