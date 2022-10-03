For interiors fans, a homeware collab between two much-loved brands is often a source of much excitement – and there’s one in particular that currently has our undivided attention. Anthropologie and east London homeware brand House of Hackney have teamed up to put maximalism front and centre in a chic 48-piece collection.

Exploring both brands’ love of “bringing the outdoors in”, the collection is filled with adventurous prints, colours and fabrics, while giving traditional styles a bespoke modern twist, from kitchenware to small decor items. In rich jewel tones and fabrics, you’ll be able to shop everything from matching throws, quilts and bedding with quintessentially English countryside-inspired floral prints to bedroom accessories in a mix of sumptuous fabrics, including soft velvets, jacquards and silks.

Anthropologie x House of Hackney

Anthropologie x House of Hackney

“At Anthropologie, we are continually looking to create new, inspirational and original products for our loyal interiors customers, as well as those new to the brand,” says Mary Beth Sheridan, chief merchandising officer of home and beauty at Anthropologie. “Renowned for its opulent style and exquisite prints, we knew that collaborating with House of Hackney to rework traditional styles was exactly what our customer needed for autumn. Each piece in the collection was carefully designed with a distinctive touch that both of our brands have become so well known for. We are delighted to introduce our new and dedicated Anthropologie customers to their adventurous point of view.” Frieda Gormley, co-founder of House of Hackney said: “At House of Hackney we believe that there are no rules when designing your home.

“We are excited to be partnering with Anthropologie on a collection of pieces that will inspire, excite, and encourage their customers to build spaces in their home that reflect who they truly are.

Anthropologie x House of Hackney

The collection contains 48 pieces, ranging from a wrap roll priced at £8 to a large quilt priced at £328. Anthropologie x House of Hackney is available to shop online now.

