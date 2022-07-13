All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Ditch boring rectangular or circle-shaped pieces for these arch-inspired mirrors, shelves, dishes and more from La Redoute, Etsy, &Klevering and more.
There’s something instantly recognisable about arches.
They’re often reminiscent of sprawling public monuments, and when used carefully, they have the ability to open up spaces in the home, transforming them completely.
It’s no wonder why they remain popular among the home decor set, with a range of home accessories taking on this chic and iconic shape, from bookends to mirrors.
If you’re looking to get in on the trend, we’ve got you covered with our round-up of arch-inspired homeware from &Klevering, Etsy and more.
La Redoute Interieurs terracotta finish wall shelf
This wall shelf is the perfect place for your miniature plants and trinkets and will give a chic update to any wall it’s placed on.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs terracotta terracotta finish wall shelf, £35
Gallery Interiors kurva leaner mirror gold
Talk about a standout piece. This sleek mirror is perfect for classic and contemporary homes thanks to the softly curved silhouette and gold-rimmed design.
Juliet Poppyseed arched colourful bookends
We love pastel interiors during summer – and these colourful bookends will bring joy to any shelf or table they’re placed on.
Resin Drip design decorative arch tray
This jesmonite decorative tray will add a showstopping element to your home with its cow print-style design.
Cox and Cox geometric arch bookends
Place your favourite books in between these chic and minimalist geometric arch bookends. The classic form and curves will make them the perfect addition to your home.
&Klevering pastel green arched vase
This soft pastel-green vase will complement your blooms perfectly, whether placed on a kitchen table or bedside cabinet.
Kave Home Andy vase
Made from dolomite, this vase has a curved shape and an earthy pink hue that will look good with or without flowers placed inside it.
Grace Oliver design arch sculpture
Add a decorative element to your coffee table with this Grace Oliver arch sculpture, which is handmade and comes in six colours.
Gd Vibes Life detachable rainbow coaster
Amp up your coaster game with these rainbow coasters in pastel yellow, blue, pink and orange.
