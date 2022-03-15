All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Arket is serving up some timelessly chic new homeware styles for spring and summer – and these are the pieces we want to invest in right now.
Scandi favourite Arket may be a go-to for colour blocking outfits and the kind of jumpsuit you’ll live in, but it’s also on the pulse when it comes to homeware.
In classic Swedish fashion, much of Arket’s interiors offering is chic, minimalist and hued in neutral tones such as grey, ecru and charcoal – but this season, they are colouring outside the lines and giving us vibrant tones, prints and a pop of colour that has us ready for summer.
If you’re looking to update your home with a few subtle pieces ahead of the new season, check out our edit of the best home accessories that are new from Arket.
Pols Potten glass jug
Looking for a jug that makes a statement without being too loud? This Pols Potten weighty yet delicate glass jug solves this very issue. It’s a beautiful piece that’s perfect for serving cold beverages or perhaps used as a vase for flowers.
Cylinder vase
Crafted from terracotta, this cylindrical vase will add a fresh feel to your space, thanks to the shiny glaze and distinct pattern.
Oval bamboo basket
Serve everything from fruit to bread in this bamboo, oval-shaped basket that’ll look great on your kitchen table.
San Raphael wild flower plate
If it’s a quirky piece you’re after, this flower-themed dinner plate by San Raphael is perfect. Combining elements of artisanal tradition with modern aesthetics, this bowl will sit pretty on your tablescape.
Glass napkin ring
Take your tablescape to the next level this summer with a stunning blue glass napkin ring that will add beauty to any table setting.
Jute doormat
Featuring an oval shape, this doormat is crafted from strong and durable jute fibres and is perfect for those who want to add a minimalist feel to their interiors.
Doubled glass bowl
Be the life of the party with this festive confetti pattern bowl – a great addition to your dinner party decor.
Price & Kensington teapot
Tea breaks are a necessity for most of us. On those days when you’re treating yourself to a loose-leaf blend, sip in style with this timeless teapot made of fine stoneware with a glossy glaze.
Linen cushion cover
Jump on the coastal grandmother trend with this cushion cover, which comes in a jacquard-woven pattern and soft colour hue.
Terracotta cups
Sip your tea or coffee in these achingly cool cups made of fully glazed terracotta.
Jacquard woven bath towelGo bold with this playful pink bath towel, which features a jacquard-woven pattern made from pure organic cotton.
Images: Arket
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
