The collection features four designs by Kroon, which are sure to brighten up your interiors this autumn.
When it comes to blankets, it’s easy to opt for neutral hues and solid colours – but it might be time to switch up for something more colourful, and we know the place to turn to.
Arket has just launched an exclusive blanket collection with cross-disciplinary artist Evelina Kroon for autumn 2022 and it is sure to brighten up your interiors.
The exclusive wool blankets are manufactured by the Swedish woollen mill Klippan and each of the four blankets incorporates Kroon’s repetitive graphic compositions and singular colour combinations.
The designs are intended to bring a personal expression of warmth and creative joy to living spaces.
“Arket has a well-curated home section with many successful collaborations before me,” says Kroon.
“It was an opportunity to work with a new kind of craft and material. I really appreciate utility objects, and a blanket is sure to be considered functional. It can be spread over a sofa or bed, protecting against dirt and wear while adding a warming and comforting layer to the room.”
The Arket and Evelina Kroon blankets are available in-store and online now.
Images: Arket
