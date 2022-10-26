When it comes to blankets, it’s easy to opt for neutral hues and solid colours – but it might be time to switch up for something more colourful, and we know the place to turn to.

Arket has just launched an exclusive blanket collection with cross-disciplinary artist Evelina Kroon for autumn 2022 and it is sure to brighten up your interiors.

The exclusive wool blankets are manufactured by the Swedish woollen mill Klippan and each of the four blankets incorporates Kroon’s repetitive graphic compositions and singular colour combinations.