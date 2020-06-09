The best accent chairs to buy right now and update your home for a new look.
Accent chairs have been an interior design trend for a long time, but this summer we’re seeing a flurry of new designs which are more creative, cool and covetable than ever before.
From glamorous cocktail chairs and architectural shapes, to squishy armchairs perfect for snuggling up in, our edit seeks to bring together a mix of styles. So, no matter how you’ve decorated your living space, they’ll be something for you.
We’ve included a range of colours and materials, too. Rattan is huge right now, as is velvet, so you’ll see nods to both of these trends in the list below. Meanwhile, those who love rich, moody tones will adore a certain midnight blue number, and also there’s some millennial pink, of course.
Whether you’re looking for a decorative chair to sit in a hallway or bedroom, or a new piece for your living room that won’t be able to live without, we think you’ll find something you like.
Roly Poly chair
This distinctive chair’s cupping shape makes it look like an incredibly comfy place to take a perch.
You can order it with or without the cushion and it can be used both indoors and outdoors, however you wish!
Eco leather lounge chair
This super chic chair is perfect anyone who is a fan of minimalist decor.
Handcrafted with black leather with a hand-welded metal frame, Not Just Another Store (one of the coolest lifestyle store’s in London) claims it’s been built for eternity.
Shop eco leather lounge chair at Not Just Another Store, £835
Hanging chair rattan
Now this is what we call a showstopper.
This fun piece of furniture dangles from your ceiling to create a small oasis of calm and comfort.
Place in a nook surrounded by plants, and be prepared to zen.
Tress azure blue velvet chair
This architectural chair from Oliver Bonas is quite the statement.
It would look spectacular next to some other velvet pieces, whether that be a sofa or foot stool, in contrasting jewel tones of emerald or burnt orange.
Lotus velvet tub chair
We love the scallop edge of this pastel pink chair, which ticks off a major interior trend.
This, combined with the rosy colour, velvet fabric and chic gold legs, makes it an all round winner.
GASCOIGNE Bedroom Chair
House of Hackney is famed for its elaborate fabrics in dramatic colours and eccentric styling.
This vintage-feel chair epitomises its signature style at its best. We can just imagine it positioned next to a dressing table in the bedroom of someone fabulous.
Huxley lounge chair
If you’re searching for something that, yes, looks great but will also work with variation of decor styles, this chair is brilliant all-rounder.
Plus, its padded style and cushion makes it a dream to sit in, too.
Low lounge chair
If you’re planning on curling up in your new chair with a book and cup of tea in hand, this may not be for you. Instead, this chair is more akin to a piece of art.
We love its low-level height and interesting shape.
Images: Getty/ courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.