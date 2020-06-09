Accent chairs have been an interior design trend for a long time, but this summer we’re seeing a flurry of new designs which are more creative, cool and covetable than ever before.

From glamorous cocktail chairs and architectural shapes, to squishy armchairs perfect for snuggling up in, our edit seeks to bring together a mix of styles. So, no matter how you’ve decorated your living space, they’ll be something for you.

We’ve included a range of colours and materials, too. Rattan is huge right now, as is velvet, so you’ll see nods to both of these trends in the list below. Meanwhile, those who love rich, moody tones will adore a certain midnight blue number, and also there’s some millennial pink, of course.