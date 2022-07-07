Get your energy right and truly unwind with these aroma lamps.
Home should be a place of sanctuary, and creating the ultimate calm ambience is key to allowing you to fully relax.
Whether you’re dealing with the stress of work, family or friends, it’s the small things that can truly help you unwind and get some much-needed rest – and aroma lamps are here to help.
These lamps have the dual benefit of providing light while also diffusing soothing essential oils and wax melts, and can be both a decorative and therapeutic addition to your home.
If you’re in need of some serious relaxation, we’ve selected nine aroma lamps that will fill your home with the calming vibes you need.
Cotton Traders mosaic aroma lamp
This decorative aroma lamp will be a stunning addition to your bedside table thanks to the silver mosaic shade and a tap-to-change base, which can be adjusted to three different mood settings.
It can be used with your favourite essential oils or wax melts and will radiate relaxing fragrances around your home.
Layered Lounge ceramic aroma diffuser lamp
With an inbuilt sleep timer that switches off after 30 minutes, this ceramic aroma lamp will suffuse your space with a lovely scent and soft warm glow.
Sense Aroma black aroma touch lamp
Melt your favourite oils and wax melts in this tree-design touch lamp, which has three light settings that are controlled by touching the base or the top rim.
Staffordshire Scent crystal aroma lamp
This cool crystal-inspired lamp will make a stunning addition to your home and comes in both black and clear glass.
Cherry Boutique aroma lamp 3D design
Add a 3D element to your home with this lamp, which comes with a glass dish to add your favourite wax melt or oil and a touch-sensitive base that allows you to switch between different light intensities.
Hollie’s white satin hearts touch sensitive aroma lamp
Bring some love into your room with this frosted satin effect glass lamp featuring a simple heart motif.
Shop Hollie’s white satin hearts touch sensitive aroma lamp, £26
Ooo That’s Nice silver heart aroma touch lamp
Illuminate your home with this touch-sensitive oil burner and wax aroma lamp, which comes with detailed dot cut-outs and three brightness settings.
Barnardo’s aroma lamp
Give any room the warm glow you desire with this lamp, which has three light settings and a glass dish for your oil or wax melts.
Desire Soaps & Candles bee aroma lamp
Go bold with this aroma lamp which has a floral and bee pattern that glows while filling your space with amazing scents.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
