Art deco style, which was born in 1920s Paris, is famous for its geometric, angular shapes and decadent look. It unites themes from cultures all over the globe, from Europe to Asia, feeling both rich in history with a desire to appear modern.

Since its inception a century ago, art deco has been used in architecture, fashion, design and interiors, and still is to this day.

In fact, in 2020 we’re seeing a resurgence for art deco style specifically in bathroom decor, with brands favouring metallic touches and diamond shapes and Google searches pointing towards a consumer desire for it, too.

Towels, candles, bathmats and shower curtains – they’ve all had an art deco makeover and would make a striking update to your home’s washroom. Here we’ve gathered 11 of the most stylish art deco bathroom accessories out there for you to indulge in.

  • toothbrush candle holder
    Art Deco bathroom accessories: candle holder

    This beautiful glass votive has been created with a cut glass effect which mirrors the tall points of Art Deco buildings.

    Use as a candle holder for a fresh smelling bathroom, an ornament on a windowsill or even a fancy toothbrush holder. 

    Shop Art Deco glass votive at Bloomingville, £10

    Buy now

  • All The Gatby You Need wash bag

    wash bag
    Art Deco bathroom accessories: wash bag

    This colourful wash bag is perfect for keeping your toiletries in, whether left on the side for you to admire or stowed in a drawer.

    It’s printed on both sides and is machine washable. 

    Shop wash bag at Red Bubble, £9

    Buy now

