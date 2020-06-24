Our edit of art deco bathroom accessories to transform your washroom into a 1920s heaven.
Art deco style, which was born in 1920s Paris, is famous for its geometric, angular shapes and decadent look. It unites themes from cultures all over the globe, from Europe to Asia, feeling both rich in history with a desire to appear modern.
Since its inception a century ago, art deco has been used in architecture, fashion, design and interiors, and still is to this day.
In fact, in 2020 we’re seeing a resurgence for art deco style specifically in bathroom decor, with brands favouring metallic touches and diamond shapes and Google searches pointing towards a consumer desire for it, too.
Towels, candles, bathmats and shower curtains – they’ve all had an art deco makeover and would make a striking update to your home’s washroom. Here we’ve gathered 11 of the most stylish art deco bathroom accessories out there for you to indulge in.
Art deco knob
Give your bathroom cabinet a stylish update with this glamorous door knob.
Consider it your new DIY project and that’s your Saturday plans sorted.
Art deco mint chair art poster
Although this print may not initially scream The Great Gatsby, the artist used the art deco-inspired shape of the mint velvet chair as a big part of her inspiration.
We also love the dreamy pastel hues and nod to the botanical trend.
Shop Art Deco mint chair art poster by Laura Lee Meintjes at Society6, £15
Diamond set of two hand towels
This set of pink and grey hand towels offer just a subtle nod to art deco design, without being too much.
Diamond shapes are often used as inspiration for angular Art Deco patterns, and these towels are elegantly finished with them here.
Shop set of two hand towels by Catherine Lansfield at Next, £12
Hexagons bath mat
Blue is a popular colour for bathrooms and with bathmats like this, we can see why.
The ombre effect of the darkening colour gives this bathroom accessory depth, while the metallic detailing keeps it interesting.
Shop hexagons bath mat by Elisabeth Fredriksson at Society 6, £23
The Great Gatsby art print
The Great Gatsby is the novel and film set in the early 1920s when flapper dresses reigned supreme and Art Deco style was at its most popular.
As it’s what many of us think of first we imagine this time, fans of the story might be inclined to bag themselves this cool art print to hang in the bathroom.
Shop The Great Gatsby print by East End Prints at Trouva, £19.95
Lily pad porcelain tile in custard
We already know floor and wall tiling is a huge Instagram trend in the interiors world and often favours Moroccan-style tiles, but we’re loving the Art Deco vibe, too.
These custard yellow tiles feature the classic fanned Art Deco shape and would look incredible covering a whole bathroom.
Shop lily pad porcelain tile at Artisans Of Devizes, £1.92 per tile
Aurora wall mirror
Designed to be hung portrait style, this shapely mirror will add a statement to your walls.
We particularly like the green-toned glass panels around the edges.
Art Deco shower curtain
If you’re looking to pack a punch in your bathroom, this is the accessory to do it.
The inky black background creates a striking contrast with the metallic design, which is reminiscent of the diagonal lines used in Art Deco styles.
Diffuser
Keep your bathroom smelling lovely with this luxurious rose and oud diffuser.
We love the angular design on the packaging and metallic details that have a very Art Deco feel.
This beautiful glass votive has been created with a cut glass effect which mirrors the tall points of Art Deco buildings.
Use as a candle holder for a fresh smelling bathroom, an ornament on a windowsill or even a fancy toothbrush holder.
All The Gatby You Need wash bag
This colourful wash bag is perfect for keeping your toiletries in, whether left on the side for you to admire or stowed in a drawer.
It’s printed on both sides and is machine washable.
