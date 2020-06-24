Art deco style, which was born in 1920s Paris, is famous for its geometric, angular shapes and decadent look. It unites themes from cultures all over the globe, from Europe to Asia, feeling both rich in history with a desire to appear modern.

Since its inception a century ago, art deco has been used in architecture, fashion, design and interiors, and still is to this day.

In fact, in 2020 we’re seeing a resurgence for art deco style specifically in bathroom decor, with brands favouring metallic touches and diamond shapes and Google searches pointing towards a consumer desire for it, too.