All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
While things may be looking a little bleak in the real world, there’s no reason why your home can’t be a beacon of celebration – and a little art deco can go a long way in adding a splash of glamour to your space.
Many of us are experience feelings of dread as the doom and gloom of the Omicron variant rages on and leaves our social calendars hanging in the balance.
But just because the outside world may be a little gloomy, it doesn’t mean at home it has to be too – and nothing says glamour, luxury and celebration like art deco-inspired homeware.
Art deco perfectly personifies the roaring 20s and can be infused into your home with the use of bold geometry, rich colours and luxe detail work that can be added to your bathroom to your bedroom.
From plush velvet chairs to decadent gold-rimmed champagne coupes, you’ll be the life of the party (even if it’s just a party of one) as we say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 in style.
Air Armor quality gold drinks trolley
Drinking at home just became a true luxury with this gold drinks trolley from Air Armor.
The gold-painted-effect countertops make it an eye-catching addition to a living room or a glamorous piece in your kitchen.
Shop Air Armor quality gold drinks trolley at Not On The High Street, £175
Graham and Brown Versailles emerald wallpaper
Inject a dose of colour in your home with this rich Versailles emerald wallpaper. Featuring distressed gold metallic detailing in a bottle green hue, this pattern will look elegant across your walls.
Oliver Bonas Flora scalloped velvet armchair
Lounge around in this gorgeous scalloped velvet armchair which combines a curved silhouette with sumptuous dusty pink velvet and gold-toned accents.
Wayfair art deco accent mirror
Inspired by the art deco style with a modern twist, this accent mirror adds a charming finishing touch to any room.
Scaramanga Vintage art deco display case brown
This is a wonderful teak display cabinet with a glass-fronted door that features a distinctive white art deco ribbon pattern, making it a desirable mid-century piece for your home.
Shop Scaramanga Vintage art deco display case brown at UFurnish, £160
Pooky Roddy wall light
Lighting never has to be boring with Pooky – and this Roddy wall light comes in a neat semicircular wall sconce bordered by 20 glass rods, that let the light sparkle through.
The Best Room set of two gold-rimmed champagne coupes
Toast your way into the new year with these glamorous champagne coupes that are the perfect size for a glass of champagne, a martini‚ or even both.
Shop The Best Room set of two gold-rimmed champagne coupes at Not On The High Street, £29.95
Hay splash round vase
Nothing will brighten up your home like a statement vase – and this splash print design from Hay is both playful and chic.
Anthropologie hexagon towel ring
Shaped to a hexagonal silhouette and dipped in a glittering gold-toned finish, this towel ring is both functional and striking.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Brass homeware is tipped to be big in 2022 – these are our 11 favourite buys
Home and interiors
Chrome homeware is the anti-maximalist decor trend to embrace this winter
Home and interiors
9 subtle ways to incorporate Pantone’s colour of 2022 into your home
Homeware
Are you a ‘fantasy homeware shopper’? Meet the women obsessed with our new secret online habit