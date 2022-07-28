The art deco aesthetic is one that has inspired fashion, architecture, interiors and more – and these glasses, tumblers and lamps are at the top of our wishlist.
Art deco is an interiors aesthetic that will never go out of style.
Born in 1920s Paris, art deco is known for its geometric, angular shapes and decadent look, which has inspired architecture, fashion, design and interiors, and still does to this day.
And if you’re looking to get in on the ever-popular trend, start with adding it to your dinnerware with these homeware buys from Oliver Bonas, Ferm Living, La Redoute and more.
Oliver Bonas vaso gold metal & glass desk & table lamp
Give your home some vintage style with a modern twist, thanks to this contemporary table lamp.
Made with stained mango wood and brushed gold-toned brass, it has a mouth-blown fluted glass lampshade that will give your home a soft and ambient glow.
Shop Oliver Bonas vaso gold metal & glass desk & table lamp, £45
Ferm Living ripple champagne saucers
Whatever the occasion, you’ll want to be sipping from these stylish champagne coupes, which are made from mouth-blown glass and feature a simple ripple design.
Bloomingville Aruba scallop gold dinner plate 25cm
Dinner has never looked better than on this lavish scallop gold plate, which features an art deco arsenic pattern in a rich dark gold metallic hue.
Shop Bloomingville Aruba scallop gold dinner plate 25cm at Beau Monde, £9.99
1882 Ltd Lustre dinner plate
Add a monochromatic feel to your dinnerware with this plate which features a linear black stripe embellishment and will make a show-stopping centrepiece.
Twist & Tumbler gold geo glasses
Would you like your whisky neat or on the rocks? Whatever the case, it will look good in these gold metallic handblown tumbler glasses from Twist & Tumbler.
So’home glass cage pendant light
This pendant light fitting features clear and grey glass panels and is finished with an antique brass effect trim.
Ruma Fiorella gold metal and clear textured glass hurricane
Make a statement by displaying your candles in this Fiorella glass hurricane as the centrepiece of your table.
Shop Ruma Fiorella gold metal and clear textured glass hurricane, £60
AMC Furniture tall green glass deco face vase
This stunning art deco-inspired face vase will beautifully display your favourite blooms.
Oliver Bonas Ariele gold wine glasses set of four
Whether white, red or rosé, enjoy it from these square-shaped wine glasses, which feature gold-toned rims and slender stems.
Shop Oliver Bonas Ariele gold wine glasses set of four, £34.50
Images: courtesy of brands