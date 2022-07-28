art deco glassware

11 art deco plates, glasses and lamps to shop now for a vintage revamp

Posted by for Home and interiors

The art deco aesthetic is one that has inspired fashion, architecture, interiors and more  and these glasses, tumblers and lamps are at the top of our wishlist.

Art deco is an interiors aesthetic that will never go out of style.

Born in 1920s Paris, art deco is known for its geometric, angular shapes and decadent look, which has inspired architecture, fashion, design and interiors, and still does to this day.

And if you’re looking to get in on the ever-popular trend, start with adding it to your dinnerware with these homeware buys from Oliver Bonas, Ferm Living, La Redoute and more.

You may also like

9 art deco-inspired homeware buys that’ll add a touch of vintage glamour to your home

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article