If you’re not ready to go fully into the world of maximalism, start off with incorporating a striking graphic rug into your home.
By now, we all know that maximalism has come to reclaim its title as the reigning home decor trend of 2022.
After years of minimalism dominating our Pinterest feeds and Etsy wishlists, the idea of filling our spaces with objects, accessories, trinkets and patterns is on our minds again – but for those who aren’t ready to jump into the maximalism pool, a fun printed rug just might do the job.
With rugs taking inspo from some of the world’s most famous artists, from Pablo Picasso to Mark Rothko, there is a number of stunning and bold designs to choose from to bring vivid designs into your space – and we’ve found nine of them that we think will be a great fit for your home right now.
Anthropologie Marcello Velho tufted take shape rug
Designed by Marcello Velho in collaboration with Anthropologie, this tufted rug is designed with a series of geometric and curved motifs that will add a dynamic and abstract feel to your living room.
Shop Anthropologie Marcello Velho tufted take shape rug, £168.00 – £398.00
Urban Outfitters Quinton tufted rug
Fringe, abstract design and tufted textures combine with this rug from Urban Outfitters that will look great amid modern-boho decor.
Louis De Poortere Gallery Dora Dorado
Whether you hang this on a wall or place it on the floor, this unique rug will add a touch of exclusivity and modernity thanks to an eye-catching design that pays homage to artists of the past.
Kave Home Bahiti 160x230 cm rug
Using a traditional tufting method, this handwoven rug is tinted with different colours forming geometric lines that will look and feel great in your space in every season.
Noho Home Olio rug
This rug from Noho Home is sure to become a topic of conversation among guests, thanks to its gorgeous cream hue and irregular shape that brings a unique, modern element to any home.
Rug Guru Artisan Picasso
Sink your feet into this plush rug, which includes an organic, free form pattern and ultra-soft texture that will add an arty vibe.
Benuta wool rug Kyoto multicolour
Bring natural cosiness into your home with this wool rug by Benuta to add a touch of simple elegance to any living space.
Olivia’s Asiatic carpets matrix hand-tufted rug arc pastel
Add this hand-tufted rug – featuring subtle pastel tones and an inviting warm feeling that will look great throughout the changing seasons – to your shopping basket this spring.
Shop Olivia’s Asiatic carpets matrix hand-tufted rug arc pastel, £187
ferm Living Kelim rug
This ferm Living rug blends traditional kelim craftsmanship with contemporary Scandi minimalism, making it perfect for those who favour a splash of colour mixed with a classic and simple design.
Images: courtesy of brands