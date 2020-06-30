In the wake of Black Pound Day, an initiative sparked by the positive energy around the Black Lives Matter movement to encourage people to buy from black-owned businesses, we’re waking up to the power we have as consumers to support businesses owned by ethnic minorities.

From investing in a black-owned skincare brand, to looking to independent fashion brands with founders of colour to add to your wardrobe, this is the time to shop mindfully and put our money behind the businesses that need support.