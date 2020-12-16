How to turn your living room into a winter wonderland for a night of festive films
- Aiden Wynn
A Christmas movie marathon is a staple of the festive season. Make yours extra magical with an at-home cinema set-up.
Christmas is finally here, folks! With just over a week left until the big day, people are frantically squeezing the last of their shopping, getting spruced up for virtual office parties, and indulging in the wide array of delicious festive treats and chocolates on offer.
Still, celebrations this year won’t be quite the same, with the usual meet-ups with friends over mulled wine and reunions with extended family having been limited or completely taken off the table, depending on what tier you’re in.
Not to worry though, because there are plenty of ways to make the most of the festive season even in 2020, and all from the comfort of your home.
This year’s newly minted home bakers could set about making delicious chocolatey treats, and interiors fans can try a new way of decking the halls with this festive Nordic decorating tip. For those of you who want something a little cosier, though, an at-home cinema night could be the fun Christmas fix you’ve been craving.
And the good news is that this year there are plenty of your favourite festive films available to watch on streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and NowTV, as well as a whole heap of TV Christmas specials for you to put your feet up in front of.
With warming mugs of eggnog latte, a scattering of comfy cushions and even a fire pit, furniture brand Wayfair pulled out all the stops for their at-home cinema set-up, making it the perfect point of inspiration for you to make your own.
And, if you take just a quick look around Pinterest and Instagram, you’ll see that plenty of people are doing just that.
Many are taking this year’s quieter Christmas build-up as an opportunity to go all out on the at-home luxuries, turning living rooms into winter wonderlands ready for a night of movie marathons.
Go old school with a projector
Projectors are a brilliant way to do that, bringing the magic of the big screen into your home. They can be set up in your bedroom, too, for maximum cosiness.
Snuggle up in a blanket fort
If you’re feeling nostalgic, why not try setting up a cosy den and surrounding yourself with piles of blankets and pillows?
Make it magical with fairy lights
Fairy lights bring that bit of extra magic and festive cheer, making them a must-have for a night of festive films.
Order in your favourite foods
What’s a Christmas movie night without a selection of sweet treats or a tasty takeaway to indulge on?
Images: Wayfair