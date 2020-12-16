Not to worry though, because there are plenty of ways to make the most of the festive season even in 2020, and all from the comfort of your home.

This year’s newly minted home bakers could set about making delicious chocolatey treats, and interiors fans can try a new way of decking the halls with this festive Nordic decorating tip. For those of you who want something a little cosier, though, an at-home cinema night could be the fun Christmas fix you’ve been craving.

And the good news is that this year there are plenty of your favourite festive films available to watch on streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and NowTV, as well as a whole heap of TV Christmas specials for you to put your feet up in front of.