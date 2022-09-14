Nothing signifies the return of autumn like a new season of The Great British Bake Off. The Channel 4 competition series is making its return on 13 September, and that means spending cosy nights in with a cup of tea and eagerly tuning into the series while getting inspiration on the next big bake I should tackle at the weekend.

The show often inspires us to get out our recipe books, and mixing bowls and to get to baking – and having the right equipment is key – particularly, the right cake tins.

From minimalist designs to cottagecore florals, cake tins come in a wide variety and are a key accessory when it comes to baking – and we’ve found 9 that are worth adding to your collection.