All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you’re making a decadent chocolate cake or tasty lemon drizzle cake, make sure they’re being placed in these stylish statement cake tins from Emma Bridgewater, Cath Kidston, Matalan and more.
Nothing signifies the return of autumn like a new season of The Great British Bake Off. The Channel 4 competition series is making its return on 13 September, and that means spending cosy nights in with a cup of tea and eagerly tuning into the series while getting inspiration on the next big bake I should tackle at the weekend.
The show often inspires us to get out our recipe books, and mixing bowls and to get to baking – and having the right equipment is key – particularly, the right cake tins.
From minimalist designs to cottagecore florals, cake tins come in a wide variety and are a key accessory when it comes to baking – and we’ve found 9 that are worth adding to your collection.
Cath Kidston cherished set of three cake tins
Every budding and avoid baker needs beautiful cake tins to store their bakes – and these tins come in three stackable sizes and features Cath Kidston’s rose revival hand-painted prints.
Emma Bridgewater flowers set of 3 round cake tins
Upgrade your kitchen storage with these floral round cake tins from Emma Bridgewater.
Matalan green stackable cake tins
Do what it says on the tin (literally), and store your cakes, biscuits and treats in these chic stackable tins.
Beau and Elliot Madagascar set of 3 nesting tins
Add a bold tropical feel to your kitchen with this set of 3 nesting tins, which feature a range of bold anima print designs, each with a bamboo lid.
Shop Beau and Elliot Madagascar set of 3 nesting tins, £34.99
Rex London Astrid flower round tins (set of 3)
Looking to give your kitchen a retro feel? these Rex London flower tins will do the job.
Debenhams Mason Cash 'heritage' set of 2 cake tins
From rustic to minimalism, this set of 2 cake tins will perfectly complement your interiors – and your bakes, of course.
Shop Debenhams Mason Cash ‘heritage’ set of 2 cake tins, £26
Meg Rivers set of 3 retro round tins
Keep it simple with these Meg Rivers retro round tins, which come in a beautiful cream and Cotswold (sage) green colour combination.
Orla Kiely nesting cake tins
If you’re a fan of Orla Kiely’s signature prints, these nesting tins will be at the top of your kitchen storage wishlist.
Sara Miller London India set of 3 round cake tins
These beautifully designed cake tins feature 3 different designs that will add a luxurious way to store all your delicious baking treats of cakes, scones, muffins and more.
Shop Sara Miller London India set of 3 round cake tins at Potters Cookshop, £39.99
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
