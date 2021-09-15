Bath bouquets: try this simple DIY hack for at-home shower aromatherapy
Take your at-home self care to the next level with these simple, natural, health-boosting bath bouquets.
As the colder months start to roll in, it becomes easier to remember to prioritise our self-care. Whether it’s taking it slow, getting into a journaling habit, trying out meditation or heading to a spa for some full-blown R&R, it’s important that our routine isn’t just an aesthetic to live up to, but actually helps us to look after ourselves properly.
But if a holistic retreat isn’t quite in your budget at the moment, why not bring the soothing spa experience to your bathroom with this clever aromatherapy hack?
Hanging fresh eucalyptus and other natural herbs in your shower or above your bath doesn’t just look pretty, it releases their health-boosting essential oils, creating an at-home steam room effect. Take it back to nature and pop plants in your shower to help relieve congestion, de-stress, boost blood circulation and even sleep better.
Have a look at how people have been doing it over on Instagram and TikTok here:
Just pick your plant, apply pressure with a rolling pin, tie up with twine and you’re done.
Key natural ingredients for your bath bouquet
Eucalyptus
The essential oils from eucalyptus help relieve congestion, making it perfect for winter when cold and cases of flu peak between December and February, says Drench’s bathroom expert, Dominic Lees-Bell. Eucalyptus oil has been reported effective in reducing pain, swelling and inflammation, making it perfect for relieving tight muscles after exercise, or easing body stress.
Peppermint
A diffusion of peppermint essential oil can boost energy, alleviate feelings of nervous tension, stress, and irritability, according to Lees-Bell.
With its natural anti-inflammatory properties, it will also increase and improve circulation in the body as well as clear the respiratory tract, too. Got a sore throat? A menthol-infused shower or soak will create a cooling sensation that soothes and numbs pain.
Lavender
Lavender is one of the most versatile essential oils, and is popular as a natural remedy for insomnia and improving sleep quality. Add this plant to your night-time bath bouquet to help you drift off quicker.
Rosemary
This essential oil helps relieve fatigue and boost mental activity, so is the perfect addition to your morning shower to start the day off right. This is thanks to its benefits of enhancing concentration and eliminating negative moods.
Rosemary oil can also stimulate hair roots, improving growth and increasing circulation in the scalp.
Lemongrass
Feeling overwhelmed? Lemongrass can help reduce feelings of nervousness and mental fatigue. According to Healthline, it has also been found to help relieve migraines and boost serotonin.
Images: Getty/Instagram