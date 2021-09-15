As the colder months start to roll in, it becomes easier to remember to prioritise our self-care. Whether it’s taking it slow, getting into a journaling habit, trying out meditation or heading to a spa for some full-blown R&R, it’s important that our routine isn’t just an aesthetic to live up to, but actually helps us to look after ourselves properly.

But if a holistic retreat isn’t quite in your budget at the moment, why not bring the soothing spa experience to your bathroom with this clever aromatherapy hack?