stylist collage blue homeware buys

Transform your bedroom into a tranquil space with these 11 blue homeware buys

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Blue is known to be a colour associated with peace and calm  and we’ve found 11 ways to incorporate the signature hue into your bedroom.

Did you know that blue is one of the best colours for a restful night’s sleep?

According to bedding brand Casper, the colour is known to enhance calmness, serenity, trust and stability, creating the perfect atmosphere for a peaceful night’s sleep.

If you’re looking to transform your boudoir into a space made for relaxing, incorporating more blue hues could be the key – and we have shared 11 homeware buys that will fit perfectly into your bedroom and take your space to the next uber relaxed level.

You may also like

Primary colours and bold designs are the interior design trend of the moment

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair