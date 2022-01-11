All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Blue is known to be a colour associated with peace and calm – and we’ve found 11 ways to incorporate the signature hue into your bedroom.
Did you know that blue is one of the best colours for a restful night’s sleep?
According to bedding brand Casper, the colour is known to enhance calmness, serenity, trust and stability, creating the perfect atmosphere for a peaceful night’s sleep.
If you’re looking to transform your boudoir into a space made for relaxing, incorporating more blue hues could be the key – and we have shared 11 homeware buys that will fit perfectly into your bedroom and take your space to the next uber relaxed level.
Dreams Neva blue blanket box
This upholstered blanket box in a blue velvet finish is great for storage while looking chic placed at the foot of your bed.
Dunelm Millie blue duvet cover and pillowcase
Wake up in style with this pale blue duvet set which features button detailing and a lace border.
Shop Dunelm Millie blue duvet cover and pillowcase at UFurnish, £22
Pooky spool table lamp
Inject some pattern and texture into your home with this Pooky table lamp, which comes in a clean lacquered finish and will stand out on your bedside table.
Raawii Strøm vase
Flowers can be a great addition to any bedroom – and if they’re placed in this deep blue Raawii Strøm vase, it will definitely provide the peace and tranquillity you desire.
Klevering purfect glass mirror
This one of a kind mirror is inspired by faux-foam and will be a great addition to your bedroom.
Remy Sleep the lounger
Weighted blankets are great for easing anxiety and aiding relaxation – and this chunky woven blanket will both look and feel good in your space.
Hashtag Home Abasi side table
Give your bedroom a touch of flair with this side table. The modern design features a metal frame with an integrated cabinet ideal for storing books, clothing, accessories, media and more.
Calvin Klein river flow tufted blue rug
Looking at this rug will instil a sense of peace, thanks to its rich texture and teal blue hues, making it the focal point of your bedroom.
Luxe Agate slice object
If you’re looking to dress up your mantlepiece or shelf, this agate ornament in shimmering blue tones will do just that.
Addison Ross navy scalloped lacquer photo frame
Display your favourite photographs in this lovely navy scalloped photo frame, which is finished with 20 coats of high gloss lacquer and hand polished between each coat.
Anna + Nina cloudy glass candle holder
Nothing says peace like lighting a candle or two – and this crystal blue vintage style candle holder is perfect for tapered designs and is inspired by the mystery of the ocean.
Shop Anna + Nina cloudy glass candle holder at Coggles, £32.95
Images: courtesy of brands