Opening these stationery advent calendars is the only way we want to spend December
- Megan Murray
- Published
Stationery advent calendars could be set to overtake our beauty and foodie favourites.
When it comes to stationery, if you know, you know. Only those who share this niche passion will agree that, though we’ve left our school desks long behind us, the prospect of investing in new stationery is incredibly exciting.
These days we’re more likely to swoon over a chic leather planner than a fluffy pencil case, but the crux of our obsession stays the same.
But apart from September (our nostalgia can’t help but trigger back-to-school vibes), there’s one other time of year that makes stationery magpies go wild for new pens, notebooks and organisers: Christmas.
Not only are there so many beautiful stationery gift ideas out there, but we’ve also noticed an increase in cute-as-a-button stationery advent calendars.
Perfect as a present for a stationery-loving pal or to keep for yourself and open every day in December, these stationery advent calendars are pretty and practical.
2019 Stationery Advent Calendar, Paperchase
Paperchase has ticked all the festive boxes with this brightly coloured stationery advent calendar. Behind every door you’ll find a selection of notebooks, pens and pencils, a Paperchase voucher and some surprises.
You’ll only find this beauty online and once it’s gone, it’s gone, so get it while you can!
£35, Paperchase
24 Days of Stationery, Martha Brook
Martha Brook’s 24 Days of Stationery advent calendar comes in a series of neatly packed, embossed boxes, which look so beautiful you might be tempted not to open them.
Each one contains a chic paper-goods gift, including a personalised notebook, writing notecard set, 2020 calendar, luxury pens and even a gold envelope opener.
What’s more, all of the advent calendar’s packaging is recyclable and contains zero plastic.
£89, Martha Brook
Unicorn Stationery Advent Calendar, Rock, Paper, Stars
This sweet stationery advent calendar is a fun way to start every day of December, with a mixture of unicorn sayings, postcards and paper goods.
The colour scheme is a sugary mix of pastels, although there is a monochrome version available if that’s more your style.
Of course, this makes a great present for a fan of unicorns but thanks to the positive mantras that cover many of the gifts, it’s also an inspirational daily pick-me-up.
£24.99, Not On The Highstreet
Images: Courtesy of brands