When it comes to stationery, if you know, you know. Only those who share this niche passion will agree that, though we’ve left our school desks long behind us, the prospect of investing in new stationery is incredibly exciting.

These days we’re more likely to swoon over a chic leather planner than a fluffy pencil case, but the crux of our obsession stays the same.

But apart from September (our nostalgia can’t help but trigger back-to-school vibes), there’s one other time of year that makes stationery magpies go wild for new pens, notebooks and organisers: Christmas.