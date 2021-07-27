All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From cushions to cutlery, there’s a little something for everyone.
It’s been a long year, and it looks set to be an even longer summer and sometimes, just sometimes you have to invest in pieces that spark joy and release that pent up dopamine. For some, that’s dresses, for others, it’s plants, and for the rest of us, it’s homeware.
In order to put a summertime smile on everybody’s faces, we’ve scoured the internet to discover the homeware gems under £50 that you’ll for sure want to add to your bag. From leopard print tapered candles to light up your table, to kaleidoscopic and geometric-print plates, there’s a little something for everybody. Here are a few of our favourites.
Anna + Nina leopard candles
These wild leopard-toned candles are crying out to lend a bit of feistiness to your table.
Le Creuset heart-shaped stoneware ramekin and lid
Perfect for housing your butter, this blush pink ramekin and lid will add a little bit of heart to your home.
Shop Le Creuset heart-shaped stoneware ramekin and lid at Selfridges, £22
La Basketry handwoven fan
Perfect for the balmy weather, no household gadget comes in handier than a handheld fan. This one is as pretty as it is practical.
Urban Outfitters glass jewellery stand
Hanging your jewellery has never looked so chic or so slick.
Yinka Ilori Aami Aami plate
Forget your fuddy duddy white plates, it’s all about wild and wacky crockery.
Global Explorer Dalmatian cushion
If your sofa cushions are in need of a little revamp, then look to these monochrome Dalmatian-print numbers.
Emma Bridgewater large sunflowers tin tray
The ultimate accoutrement to breakfast in bed, this sunflower tray is perfect for serving tea and toast.
Boy Smells Italian Kush candle
Boy Smells is one of the best candle brands in the game; this punchy scent is among its best.
PSTR Studio unframed blue poppies print
Allow this colourful print to inject a healthy dose of colour into your home.
Shop PSTR Studio unframed blue poppies print at Liberty London, £40
