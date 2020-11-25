22 beautiful art prints that would make perfect Christmas gifts, to suit all styles and budgets

Whether they’re into minimalist line drawings, bold typography or colourful collage, give the gift of statement walls with these stylish prints from independent shops.

Let’s face it: 2020 has made homebodies of us all. Maybe it’s because we’ve all spent so much time stuck indoors this year, but we’ve embraced adding colour, curiosity, aesthetic pleasure and joy to our spaces – and we’ve become more obsessed with art prints than ever.

From single statement pieces to pleasingly crowded gallery walls, prints are an a quick and often affordable way to update a room. And while it’s always joyous to receive beauty products, fashion and food for Christmas, there’s something particularly satisfying about a friend, partner or family member choosing a piece of art that reflects you and where you’re at.

So, inspired, we’ve compiled some of the most colourful, the most soothing, the most original and the most covetable pieces of artwork from independent shops, artists, designers and studios. From Line And Honey’s subtle and mesmerising line drawings to Ink & Drop’s tongue-in-cheek take on the Mona Lisa via beautiful travel photography from The Woods and The Travel Edit, we’ve found gorgeous works for all gift budgets.

Mix and match to create a selection of wall art that complement one another, or splurge on an original piece of artwork from Hormazd Narielwalla or Chiara Perano. We’ve also got a whole host of indie British artists such as Catherine Rowe and Mary Bowkett, alongside the inimitable work of We Are Dorothy and Kitsch Noir.

Take a scroll through and discover a piece of art that’ll make someone’s perfect Christmas present. 

  • Eyes To The Sun print by Line And Honey

    Line And Honey Eyes To The Sun
    Best art prints for Christmas: Line And Honey Eyes To The Sun
    Line And Honey focus “on the visibility and unapologetic attitude of women of colour” and this print is typical of the studio’s work of understated beauty. 

    Shop Eyes To The Sun print at Line And Honey, £40

  • Lemur And Baobab Fruit print by Catherine Rowe

    Catherine Rowe Lemur and Baobab Fruit Print
    Best art prints for Christmas: Catherine Rowe Lemur and Baobab Fruit Print

    British designer Catherine Rowe won the Liberty Open Call in 2018 and is known for her original and nature-inspired hand drawings. We love this one. 

    Shop Lemur And Baobab Fruit print at Catherine Rowe, £20

  • Star Of Wonder print by Lucy Coggle

    Lucy Coggle Star Of Wonder
    Best art prints for Christmas: Lucy Coggle Star Of Wonder

    The perfect print for Christmas, this deeply coloured ode to the midwinter night sky will look incredible on a bedroom wall. 

    Shop Star Of Wonder print at Lucy Coggle, £28

  • Rosé print by Ciao Chiara

    Ciao Chiara Rosé Print
    Best art prints for Christmas: Ciao Chiara Rosé Print

    Referencing the sights and sounds of Italy and France, this print is part of a limited edition set (fun fact: the sustainable paper is made from bamboo fibres). The original artwork was painted by Chiara Perano during lockdown in spring 2020. 

    Shop Rosé print at Ciao Chiara, £55

  • Houseplant print by Another Studio

    Another Studio Houseplant Print
    Best art prints for Christmas: Another Studio Houseplant Print

    What do you get the plant lover who has everything they need? Well, this botanical beauty from Another Studio.

    Shop Houseplant print at Another Studio, £20

  • The Colour Of Popular Music print by We Are Dorothy

    We Are Dorothy The Colour of Popular Music
    Best art prints for Christmas: We Are Dorothy The Colour Of Popular Music

    From the studio that turns popular culture into iconic prints, this wheel features everyone from Neneh Cherry to The White Stripes.

    Shop The Colour Of Popular Music print at We Are Dorothy, from £30

  • Hell Yeah print by Rachel Castle

    Antipodream Rachel Castle Hell Yeah
    Best art prints for Christmas: Antipodream Rachel Castle Hell Yeah
    Made in Australia, this artwork by Rachel Castle is printed on 100% linen and makes the perfect statement to show some love. 

    Shop Yeah print by Rachel Castle at Antipodream, £65

  • Chatty Patties print by Kitsch Noir

    Kitsch Noir Chatty Patties
    Best art prints for Christmas: Kitsch Noir Chatty Patties

    This fun design is the perfect gift for the best mate you can’t stop chatting to (remotely or otherwise).

    Shop Chatty Patties print at Kitsch Noir, £9

  • Bondi Surf 02 print by Stephanie Alcaino

    The Woods Bondi Surf 02 by Stephanie Alcaino
    Best art prints for Christmas: The Woods Bondi Surf 02 by Stephanie Alcaino

    The Woods is a new indie store selling limited edition fine art photography inspired by travel and the world – we love this print by Stephanie Alcaino. 

    Shop Bondi Surf 02 print by Stephanie Alcaino at The Woods, £100

  • Overlap 03 print by Squarepaint

    Overlap 03 Signed Giclee print by squarepaint
    Best art prints for Christmas: Overlap 03 Signed Giclee print by squarepaint

    Printed on 310g Hahnemühle German Etching paper, each of these abstract joys is strictly one of a limited edition run of only 100. 

    Shop Overlap 03 print by Squarepaint at Wolf & Badger, £89

  • Hamilton print by Peter Hannah Art

    Hamilton print by Peter Hannah Art
    Best art prints for Christmas: Hamilton print by Peter Hannah Art

    Actor-turned-artist Peter Hannah has turned his talent to celebrating the power of theatre – this print is in tribute to Hamilton’s home, the Victoria Palace Theatre. 

    Shop Hamilton print by Peter Hannah Art at Etsy, £35

  • Bloom Everyday print by Collectajoy

    Bloom Everyday print by Collectajoy
    Best art prints for Christmas: Bloom Everyday print by Collectajoy

    Collectajoy’s founder is designer Abi Fashesin who loves vintage prints and textiles – this 60s-tinged print will add cheer and colour to any wall. 

    Shop Bloom Everyday print at Collectajoy, £30

