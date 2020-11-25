Whether they’re into minimalist line drawings, bold typography or colourful collage, give the gift of statement walls with these stylish prints from independent shops.
Let’s face it: 2020 has made homebodies of us all. Maybe it’s because we’ve all spent so much time stuck indoors this year, but we’ve embraced adding colour, curiosity, aesthetic pleasure and joy to our spaces – and we’ve become more obsessed with art prints than ever.
From single statement pieces to pleasingly crowded gallery walls, prints are an a quick and often affordable way to update a room. And while it’s always joyous to receive beauty products, fashion and food for Christmas, there’s something particularly satisfying about a friend, partner or family member choosing a piece of art that reflects you and where you’re at.
So, inspired, we’ve compiled some of the most colourful, the most soothing, the most original and the most covetable pieces of artwork from independent shops, artists, designers and studios. From Line And Honey’s subtle and mesmerising line drawings to Ink & Drop’s tongue-in-cheek take on the Mona Lisa via beautiful travel photography from The Woods and The Travel Edit, we’ve found gorgeous works for all gift budgets.
Mix and match to create a selection of wall art that complement one another, or splurge on an original piece of artwork from Hormazd Narielwalla or Chiara Perano. We’ve also got a whole host of indie British artists such as Catherine Rowe and Mary Bowkett, alongside the inimitable work of We Are Dorothy and Kitsch Noir.
Take a scroll through and discover a piece of art that’ll make someone’s perfect Christmas present.
Eyes To The Sun print by Line And HoneyLine And Honey focus “on the visibility and unapologetic attitude of women of colour” and this print is typical of the studio’s work of understated beauty.
Lemur And Baobab Fruit print by Catherine Rowe
British designer Catherine Rowe won the Liberty Open Call in 2018 and is known for her original and nature-inspired hand drawings. We love this one.
Star Of Wonder print by Lucy Coggle
The perfect print for Christmas, this deeply coloured ode to the midwinter night sky will look incredible on a bedroom wall.
Don't Be A Dick print by Hannah Carvell
This limited edition print is a cheeky and bright reminder of how to navigate even the trickiest situations in life.
Antique China Pale print by East Urban Home
This ceramic-inspired print is just really pretty, using fade-resistant inks over stretched canvas.
Shop Antique China Pale print by East Urban Home at Wayfair, £36.99
Moaning Mona Blah Blah Blah print by Ink & DropPart of Ink & Drop’s Twisted History range, this is the perfect marriage of art icon and bold type. We’re very taken with it.
Shop Moaning Mona Blah Blah Blah print at Ink & Drop, from £13
Chilling With The Plants print by Carla Llanos
Nottingham-based, Chilean-born Carla Llanos is a self-taught artist who creates gorgeous representations of women we want on our walls.
Shop Chilling With The Plants print at Carla Llanos, from £28
Forest Queen print by Hormazd Narielwalla
Hormazd Narielwalla is a London-based collage artist who previously won the coveted Saatchi Art Showdown prize (Paul Smith is a huge fan). Inspired by Frida Kahlo, this signed, limited edition giclée print is a solid future investment.
Shop Forest Queen print by Hormazd Narielwalla at Circus Brixton, £350
Osaka 'Ryu Sen' print by The Travel Edit
Sate your wanderlust with The Travel Edit’s beautiful pictures from around the world – one day you will return.
001 Face print by Mary Bowkett
A continuous line portrait from artist Mary Bowkett is the perfect centrepiece for a gallery wall.
Letter S Skater print by Alphablots
Available in all the letters of the alphabet, Alphablots’ prints are meant for newborns – but quite honestly, we’re here for them.
Ursa Major + Ursa Minor print by Mr Peebles
A star-filled art print of a big bear and little bear looking at their constellation namesakes together = brilliant Christmas print.
Happy Shoppers print by Yuk Fun
Yuk Fun’s neon risograph art print is bright, beautiful and will bring cheer to viewers’ hearts for the whole year round.
Rosé print by Ciao Chiara
Referencing the sights and sounds of Italy and France, this print is part of a limited edition set (fun fact: the sustainable paper is made from bamboo fibres). The original artwork was painted by Chiara Perano during lockdown in spring 2020.
Houseplant print by Another Studio
What do you get the plant lover who has everything they need? Well, this botanical beauty from Another Studio.
The Colour Of Popular Music print by We Are Dorothy
From the studio that turns popular culture into iconic prints, this wheel features everyone from Neneh Cherry to The White Stripes.
Shop The Colour Of Popular Music print at We Are Dorothy, from £30
Hell Yeah print by Rachel CastleMade in Australia, this artwork by Rachel Castle is printed on 100% linen and makes the perfect statement to show some love.
Chatty Patties print by Kitsch Noir
This fun design is the perfect gift for the best mate you can’t stop chatting to (remotely or otherwise).
Bondi Surf 02 print by Stephanie Alcaino
The Woods is a new indie store selling limited edition fine art photography inspired by travel and the world – we love this print by Stephanie Alcaino.
Shop Bondi Surf 02 print by Stephanie Alcaino at The Woods, £100
Overlap 03 print by Squarepaint
Printed on 310g Hahnemühle German Etching paper, each of these abstract joys is strictly one of a limited edition run of only 100.
Hamilton print by Peter Hannah Art
Actor-turned-artist Peter Hannah has turned his talent to celebrating the power of theatre – this print is in tribute to Hamilton’s home, the Victoria Palace Theatre.
Bloom Everyday print by Collectajoy
Collectajoy’s founder is designer Abi Fashesin who loves vintage prints and textiles – this 60s-tinged print will add cheer and colour to any wall.
