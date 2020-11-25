Let’s face it: 2020 has made homebodies of us all. Maybe it’s because we’ve all spent so much time stuck indoors this year, but we’ve embraced adding colour, curiosity, aesthetic pleasure and joy to our spaces – and we’ve become more obsessed with art prints than ever.

From single statement pieces to pleasingly crowded gallery walls, prints are an a quick and often affordable way to update a room. And while it’s always joyous to receive beauty products, fashion and food for Christmas, there’s something particularly satisfying about a friend, partner or family member choosing a piece of art that reflects you and where you’re at.