If you want a beautiful Christmas tree without the struggles that come with a real tree (constant sweeping anyone?), try one of these artificial designs from Dunelm, Habitat, John Lewis and more.
When it comes to Christmas, getting the tree decorated and placed in your favourite spot is key.
It’s the official marker that the festive season has truly begun in your home, and finding the right tree is key.
While real trees smell amazing and truly encapsulate the spirit of Christmas, they’re a lot of work and mess (real trees mean endless sweeping, if we’re being honest).
And after the year we’ve had, adding any additional work to our day-to-day is a no-go, so why not opt for an artificial tree to keep the Christmas spirit alive without any of the labour?
Luckily for you, we’ve found a selection of nine of the best artificial Christmas trees to add to your home this Christmas from Habitat, Dunelm and more.
John Lewis traditions unlit Christmas tree, 6ft
Bring a snowy appeal to your Christmas decor with this frosted unlit Christmas tree from John Lewis.
The flocked PVC branches give a frosted effect that form the perfect backdrop for all your decorations, and by purchasing one of the artificial trees you are supporting John Lewis to plant 10,000 real trees at its Leckford Estate. Stylish and eco-friendly.
Shop John Lewis traditions frosted unlit Christmas tree, 6ft, £79.00
B&Q Orelle iridescent white artificial Christmas tree, 6ft
Your home will look like a winter wonderland thanks to this iridescent white Christmas tree from B&Q.
Shop B&Q Orelle iridescent white artificial Christmas tree, £21
We Christmas pre-lit sapphire blue Christmas tree
Ditch traditional Christmas colours for this deep blue tree, which possesses the same charm and style that real trees have. Boasting an impressive mixed tip count of 385 (PE & PVC), this premium quality product is guaranteed to impress your guests.
Shop We Christmas pre-lit sapphire blue Christmas tree, £119.99
Dunelm essentials Christmas tree, 6ft
Go classic with this Dunelm Christmas tree, which comes in a traditional green hue with realistic fir tips and a sturdy metal base.
UK Christmas World red funky artificial Christmas tree, 7ft
This red Christmas tree is guaranteed to standout in your home and will be the perfect backdrop to glittery baubles and decorations.
Shop UK Christmas World 7ft red funky artificial Christmas tree, £168
Sefton Meadows pre-lit pink flocked hinged Christmas tree
Think pink this Christmas, and opt for this magical flocked hinge Christmas tree.
Shop Sefton Meadows pre-lit pink flocked hinged Christmas tree, £165.99
Habitat mixed tip natural look Christmas tree. 6ft
Designed to recreate the magic of a real tree, this natural-looking tree offers all the charm without any of the maintenance.
Shop Habitat 6ft mixed tip natural look Christmas tree, £82.50
Robert Dyas Norfolk pre-lit grey shimmer Christmas tree, 5ft
Ditch the hassle of real Christmas trees with this pre-lit design in grey. The tree also features 150 warm white LED lights that will beautifully light up your living room.
Shop Robert Dyas 5ft Norfolk prelit grey shimmer Christmas tree, £74.99
White Stores Michigan fir artificial Christmas tree, 6ft
This six foot Christmas tree is the perfect artificial tree for any front room or grand hallway.
Shop White Stores 6ft Michigan fir artificial Christmas tree, £119.99
Images: courtesy of brands