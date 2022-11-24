artificial christmas trees collage

9 of the best artificial Christmas trees to buy from John Lewis, Dunelm and more

Posted by for Home and interiors

If you want a beautiful Christmas tree without the struggles that come with a real tree (constant sweeping anyone?), try one of these artificial designs from Dunelm, Habitat, John Lewis and more.

When it comes to Christmas, getting the tree decorated and placed in your favourite spot is key.

It’s the official marker that the festive season has truly begun in your home, and finding the right tree is key.

While real trees smell amazing and truly encapsulate the spirit of Christmas, they’re a lot of work and mess (real trees mean endless sweeping, if we’re being honest).

And after the year we’ve had, adding any additional work to our day-to-day is a no-go, so why not opt for an artificial tree to keep the Christmas spirit alive without any of the labour?

Luckily for you, we’ve found a selection of nine of the best artificial Christmas trees to add to your home this Christmas from Habitat, Dunelm and more.

  John Lewis traditions unlit Christmas tree, 6ft

    John Lewis traditions unlit Christmas tree, 6ft
    Best artificial Christmas trees: John Lewis traditions unlit Christmas tree, 6ft

    Bring a snowy appeal to your Christmas decor with this frosted unlit Christmas tree from John Lewis.

    The flocked PVC branches give a frosted effect that form the perfect backdrop for all your decorations, and by purchasing one of the artificial trees you are supporting John Lewis to plant 10,000 real trees at its Leckford Estate. Stylish and eco-friendly.

    Shop John Lewis traditions frosted unlit Christmas tree, 6ft, £79.00

  B&Q Orelle iridescent white artificial Christmas tree, 6ft

    B&Q 6ft Orelle iridescent white artificial Christmas tree
    Best artificial Christmas trees: B&Q 6ft Orelle iridescent white artificial Christmas tree

    Your home will look like a winter wonderland thanks to this iridescent white Christmas tree from B&Q.

    Shop B&Q Orelle iridescent white artificial Christmas tree, £21

  We Christmas pre-lit sapphire blue Christmas tree

    We Christmas pre-lit sapphire blue Christmas tree
    Best artificial Christmas trees: We Christmas pre-lit sapphire blue Christmas tree

    Ditch traditional Christmas colours for this deep blue tree, which possesses the same charm and style that real trees have. Boasting an impressive mixed tip count of 385 (PE & PVC), this premium quality product is guaranteed to impress your guests. 

    Shop We Christmas pre-lit sapphire blue Christmas tree, £119.99

