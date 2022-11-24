When it comes to Christmas, getting the tree decorated and placed in your favourite spot is key.

It’s the official marker that the festive season has truly begun in your home, and finding the right tree is key.

While real trees smell amazing and truly encapsulate the spirit of Christmas, they’re a lot of work and mess (real trees mean endless sweeping, if we’re being honest).

And after the year we’ve had, adding any additional work to our day-to-day is a no-go, so why not opt for an artificial tree to keep the Christmas spirit alive without any of the labour?