Make the most relaxing part of the day even more relaxing with a simple and handy bath rack.
When it comes to acts of self-care, few come close to the relaxing and restorative powers of a bath.
Whether it’s an Epsom salt-filled one after a workout or one brimming with essential oils before bed, there’s something supernaturally calming about a bath that nothing else compares to.
If you reside in the camp of bath-taker that also enjoys a cup of tea – or a glass of wine – while soaking, or or maybe you like to binge a couple of episodes of your favourite TV show or read a few pages of your book, then you may well need a bath rack. Aka the only thing that will make your bath time feel even more luxurious.
Used to either house shower essentials or as a stand on which to hold wine/snacks/books during bath time, there’s no bathroom that couldn’t benefit from the virtues of a handy bath rack. These are some of our favourites.
John Lewis & Partners bamboo bath rack
Pretty and practical, this bamboo bath rack is a wonderful starting point for a bath rack aficionado. Pile high with your favourite shower essentials or bath time indulgences, and sit back and relax.
Calm Club bamboo bath board with incense tray and cones
With a handy tray for incense, this bath rack is perfect for those who love their bath times luxurious and scented.
Shop Calm Club bamboo bath board with incense tray and cones at Asos, £45
Graham & Green gold bath caddy with stand
If wood isn’t quite your vibe, then this gold bath tray serves as a perfect alternative. The best part, for book-lovers in particular, is that it has a built-in book stand too.
Natural bamboo bath tray
With more compartments than you could shake a stick at, this bath tray is perfect for those who want to do everything at the same time as bathing.
Symple Stuff rambler bath rack
If you prefer a minimalist palette, look to this simple white bath tray which will keep it cool and calm in your bath.
Anthropologie Maison storage bath tray
Crafted from a classic and chic gold, this bath tray, which comes complete with storage compartments, is seriously stylish.
Eco Bath luxury bath rack
Made especially for having snacks while you bathe, this bath tray is even extendable, meaning it can work for every shaped bath. Win-win.
Images: courtesy of brands.