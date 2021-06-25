Whether it’s an Epsom salt -filled one after a workout or one brimming with essential oils before bed, there’s something supernaturally calming about a bath that nothing else compares to.

When it comes to acts of self-care , few come close to the relaxing and restorative powers of a bath .

If you reside in the camp of bath-taker that also enjoys a cup of tea – or a glass of wine – while soaking, or or maybe you like to binge a couple of episodes of your favourite TV show or read a few pages of your book, then you may well need a bath rack. Aka the only thing that will make your bath time feel even more luxurious.

Used to either house shower essentials or as a stand on which to hold wine/snacks/books during bath time, there’s no bathroom that couldn’t benefit from the virtues of a handy bath rack. These are some of our favourites.