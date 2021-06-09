From personalised to patterned, this sun-ready line-up of beach towels is crying out to be debuted on a beach near you this summer.
Holidays are – maybe, just maybe – back on! And whether you opt for a cheeky vacation or an equally as delightful staycation, it’s high time we considered that all-important checklist of holiday essentials.
Sun cream? Tick. Swimwear? Tick. Beach towel? Ah, just as we thought, you’re almost definitely in need of a fun and funky towel that will look as cute on the beach as you in your swimwear. Luckily for us, the market is flooded with quirky offerings which will mark your spot on the beach just perfectly. These are a few of our favourites.
Undone Stitch personalised beach towel
You may not have thought that you needed a bespoke beach towel, but why on earth not? After all, there are many things in life to be confused about, but whose beach towel is whose is not one of them.
Shop Undone Stitch personalised beach towel at The Drop, £35
Blaek Design Studio pool beach towel
A surrealist’s take on the beach towel trend comes by way of Viennese brand Blaek Design Studio, whose fun-loving poolside towel is crying out to be added to your basket.
Gudruns Joden organic cotton towel
A colourful take on the beach towel, this pretty and picture-perfect model is ready to be debuted poolside this summer.
Anthropologie Malina beach towel
Infused with boho-chic, this ditsy print towel would make the perfect option to throw in to your beach bag. Just add some sand and water, et voila!
Cotton-On cable beach towel
This cool cotton offering provides a homespun beachy feel while also ticking all of those all-important style boxes.
Dock & Bay Cabana beach and travel towel
This sunshine yellow towel comes in a handy travel bag, making it perfect for trips away. Oh, and did we mention it was quick dry?
Chloé Multicoloured Love graphic towel
Granted, in times Before Covid, you might have never considered treating yourself to a designer towel, but now? Well, God knows how long it’s been since you saw a beach, so spoil yourself! We love this colourful Chloé number.
Shop Chloé Multicoloured Love graphic towel at Browns Fashion, £415
Images: courtesy of brands.