Holidays are – maybe, just maybe – back on! And whether you opt for a cheeky vacation or an equally as delightful staycation, it’s high time we considered that all-important checklist of holiday essentials.

Sun cream? Tick. Swimwear? Tick. Beach towel? Ah, just as we thought, you’re almost definitely in need of a fun and funky towel that will look as cute on the beach as you in your swimwear. Luckily for us, the market is flooded with quirky offerings which will mark your spot on the beach just perfectly. These are a few of our favourites.