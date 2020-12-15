The cosy bouclé fabric is an easy way to transform your home into a cosy space with everything from cushions and blankets, to sofas and beds.
No matter what time of year it is, once you step into the house it’s all about comfy loungewear and creating a homely, cosy space. Whether this is from multiple scatter cushions or layered blankets, when it gets to winter it’s even more important to have a warm, welcoming mood throughout the home.
Textures are the perfect place to start and bouclé is the ongoing trend we’ve spotted on some of the top interiors accounts on Instagram. Not only this, the homeware sites have packed their ‘new in’ sections with cushions, pouffes, sofas and even beds made out of the fabric.
So, what is bouclé? It’s a curly, looped yarn that when knotted gives a bobbly effect and feels textured. A lot of minimalists love this look to add a subtle touch of detail to homeware without being too statement.
And if you like the look of the cosy fabric, we’ve found the best bouclé homeware that’ll keep you comfy from here on out.
You may also like
Best winter candles that will make your home feel warm and cosy
Byon fluffy cushion
Add a tufted feel to your living room with this monochrome fluffy cushion from Byon – your sofa will love you for it.
Marie Pouffe pink boucle
Pouffes are a great way to add that extra pizzazz to your space – and this subtle pink boucle design will do just the trick.
H&M Home bouclé blanket
Place this blamket on your sofa or bed for the ultimate cosy interior look.
Anthropologie Brooke dining chair
Crafted from solid beech wood upholstered in textured boucle, this chair will add a serene touch to any dining room.
Fenwick day home boucle blanket
Laying on the sofa with this boucle blanket couldn’t get better.
Acasa London boucle hot water bottle
Hot water bottles in autumn are key to keeping warm – and this is designed to keep you even warmer.
MissHare mustard boucle ottoman foot stool
Give your home a 70s touch with this ottoman foot stool in a cool mustard hue.
Studio Gem boucle love knot cushion
Super soft and on-trend, this cute knot boucle cushion will stand out in your interiors.
Shop Studio Gem boucle love knot cushion at Not On The High Street, £30
Cosydecor boucle orange pumpkin decorative cushion
Halloween is upon us – and this pumpkin cushion is right up our street.
Shop Cosydecor boucle orange pumpkin decorative cushion, £16.99
Daals fyne ecru boucle rocking armchair
Sit back and relax in this ecru rocking armchair.
furn boucle knot fleece ready filled cushion
Bring layers of texture to your living space with this beautiful knot cushion. Made from soft shearling-feel fleece material, it’s a perfect addition to any bed, chair or sofa.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Harriet Davey
Life
Wicker wall decor is the easy interiors trend that everyone can pull off
Home and interiors
7 of the coolest egg chairs for hanging out in the garden this summer
Homeware
5 chic ways to style bamboo furniture and how to get the look at home
Homeware
The best hairpin furniture that will give a modern twist to your home