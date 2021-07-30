When it comes to homeware, there are a fleet of instructions that the trend gods demand we interior lovers adhere to.

Whether it’s taupe homeware (the new sage green in the realm of interiors, FYI) or a blue and white Dior-approved palette, there’s a new trend to keep up with almost every day. But for those who choose to eschew homeware trends and simply throw their weight behind what they love, then there’s a strong chance you may love the whimsical yet perennially charming homeware trend of butterflies on, well, absolutely anything.