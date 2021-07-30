All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From placemats to prints, there’s a butterfly-adorned something for everybody.
When it comes to homeware, there are a fleet of instructions that the trend gods demand we interior lovers adhere to.
Whether it’s taupe homeware (the new sage green in the realm of interiors, FYI) or a blue and white Dior-approved palette, there’s a new trend to keep up with almost every day. But for those who choose to eschew homeware trends and simply throw their weight behind what they love, then there’s a strong chance you may love the whimsical yet perennially charming homeware trend of butterflies on, well, absolutely anything.
Seen by many as a symbol of renewal and hope, butterflies have long adorned homeware pieces for those wishing to usher in a touch of the mystical to their homes, and when the pieces are as cute as this line-up of 11, it’s little wonder why. These are a few of our favourites.
Marks & Spencer mini butterfly cushion
Add a butterfly-covered cushion to your home for a comfy way to embrace the trend.
Fortnum & Mason Bell Hutley butterfly placemat
Accessorise your dining table with one of Fortnum & Mason’s timeless butterfly platemats; perfect for impressing guests.
Desenio vintage butterflies poster
Simply slot this print into a smart frame, and just watch it elevate any room in your home.
Graham & Green faux butterflies in a bell jar
Here’s one for the butterfly lovers in your home; literally faux butterflies, in a jar. A serious show-stopper.
Zara Home butterfly print duvet cover
Bring butterflies into the bedroom with this pretty and pared-back bedspread, which is as whimsical as it is wonderful.
Gucci butterfly trinket tray
Does it get any better than butterfly-covered Gucci homeware? When it looks as cute as this pink tray, apparently not.
Missoni Home butterfly-print sports towel
Forget the fuddy duddy towels on which you’ve been relying for however long and upgrade to a chic Missoni-approved butterfly-covered number.
Shop Missoni Home butterfly-print sports towel at FarFetch, £131
Avenida Home butterfly linen tea towel
Tea towels are an easy way to add a splash of colour, texture or pattern to a kitchen, and this butterfly-patterned offering is proof.
Shop Avenida Home butterfly linen tea towel at Liberty London, £19
Villari butterfly mug
What do you mean you didn’t know 24 carat gold mugs were a thing? This butterfly-covered one is proof as to how chic they can be.
Urban Outfitters beige butterfly rug
If you’ve got wooden floors, then this butterfly rug may well be just what you need to liven your home up.
Vera Wang @ Wedgwood Treasures with Love butterfly treasure box
Keep your jewellery safe in a smart and safe box. This treasure box courtesy of Vera Wang is a pretty and practical choice.
Shop Vera Wang @ Wedgwood Treasures with Love butterfly treasure box at Selfridges, £55
