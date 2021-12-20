The best Christmas stockings to hang above your fireplace this year
Christmas stockings are a great way to make your home even more festive and can help to tie your festive decorations together in the run-up to the big day.
Stockings are arguably one of the most exciting parts of Christmas growing up. From rushing downstairs on Christmas morning hoping for a stocking bursting at the seams to haphazardly tearing wrapping paper across the floor in sheer excitement. But who made the rule that stockings are only for kids. Surely Santa can fill up a stocking for us adults this festive season, that is, if we’ve been nice this year.
Along with lights, a beautifully decorated tree and a Christmas candle burning in the background, stockings can signify Santa is coming, according to legend.
The use of stockings on Christmas Eve dates back to the 1800s and is said to have started in Europe when children began to use everyday socks as stockings. The history of the stocking is that it is commonly filled with gifts or a lump of coal if you’ve behaved poorly during the year.
Stockings have been widely popularised since their introduction to the festive period. Some even choose to make their own each year. But if you’’re not craft-inclined and want to buy a stocking this year, this list has you covered with some hot picks to help you put the finishing touches to your special room.
Seasalt jute stocking
This beautifully designed stocking is screen printed by hand with an original illustration. It’s made from 100% jute, an incredibly sustainable material.
Christmas Santa stocking
If you’re looking for a traditional stocking that is on-brand for the season, this stocking with an embroidered Santa on it may be the perfect addition.
John Lewis & Partners Sequin stocking
On the hunt for a jazzy stocking this year? This John Lewis & Partners emerald green stocking is luxuriously glam.
Folk Interiors Linen Stocking Aubergine
If you’re into rustic decor, than this gorgeous linen stocking will fit your interiors style perfectly.
Free People One Holly Plaid Stocking
Who doesn’t love plaid at Christmas? This sequinned stocking is fun, festive and will add a cozy touch to your living room.
Antipodream Christmas Harlequin Velvet Stocking
Velvet might be the most festive fabric of them all and this pastel patchwork stocking is as Christmassy as it is chic. It’s so pretty that you might want to keep it hung up all year round
Images: courtesy of retailers