Stockings are arguably one of the most exciting parts of Christmas growing up. From rushing downstairs on Christmas morning hoping for a stocking bursting at the seams to haphazardly tearing wrapping paper across the floor in sheer excitement. But who made the rule that stockings are only for kids. Surely Santa can fill up a stocking for us adults this festive season, that is, if we’ve been nice this year.

Along with lights, a beautifully decorated tree and a Christmas candle burning in the background, stockings can signify Santa is coming, according to legend.