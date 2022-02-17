cocoon chair collage

9 stylish cocoon chairs that will give your space the much-needed update you desire

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From hanging macramé to cosy all-white boucle, these cocoon chairs are at the top of our interiors wishlist.

Cosying up in a good chair is undoubtedly one of the best feelings in the world.

Whether it’s snuggling up with a good book, catching up on your favourite TV show or merely sitting in silence after a long day at work, there’s something about finding your favourite chair and sinking into it – and it’s even better when that chair looks great in your space.

One chair style which continues to dominate is cocoon chairs.

The round designs are notoriously comfortable and evoke a sense of peaceful solace as you relax in it and completely de-stress.

And whether you’re looking for a decorative chair to sit in a hallway or bedroom, or a new piece for your living room that won’t be able to live without, we think you’ll find something you like here. 

You may also like

11 quirky table lamps that will become the ultimate statement piece in your home

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair