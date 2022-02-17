All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From hanging macramé to cosy all-white boucle, these cocoon chairs are at the top of our interiors wishlist.
Cosying up in a good chair is undoubtedly one of the best feelings in the world.
Whether it’s snuggling up with a good book, catching up on your favourite TV show or merely sitting in silence after a long day at work, there’s something about finding your favourite chair and sinking into it – and it’s even better when that chair looks great in your space.
One chair style which continues to dominate is cocoon chairs.
The round designs are notoriously comfortable and evoke a sense of peaceful solace as you relax in it and completely de-stress.
And whether you’re looking for a decorative chair to sit in a hallway or bedroom, or a new piece for your living room that won’t be able to live without, we think you’ll find something you like here.
Cherry Tree Furniture Nerida rattan cocoon chair
Take a spin in this rattan cocoon chair from Cherry Tree Furniture. Crafted from hand-woven, weather-proof rattan, this chair is perfect for your garden, conservatory and even inside your home.
Shop Cherry Tree Furniture Nerida rattan cocoon chair at Daals, £319.99
Joshua Interiors cocoon chair
Soft, curved and inviting, this cocoon chair will keep you snug while making a great statement piece in your living or bedroom space.
Cox and Cox round rattan cocoon chair
Made from blonde rattan with a beautiful open weave and elegant round shape, this Cox and Cox cocoon chair is the perfect accent piece for any living space.
Shop Cox and Cox round rattan cocoon chair at UFurnish, £675
Wayfair hanging chair
Add this hanging chair to your boho interiors, which features a rope and swing design with a cotton macrame net chair pattern and fringe tassels.
Studio cocoon rattan egg chair
A great addition to any garden, this cocoon rattan egg chair features a large cushion for you to snuggle up on and soak up the sun and fresh air.
Made Isadora accent armchair
This curved, cocoon-shaped chair is designed by Italian trio Busetti Garuti Redaelli and will hug you in, and make a statement while it’s at it.
Vincent Sheppard Roy cocoon chair
Make a contemporary style statement with the Roy cocoon chair, which is designed with a series of black, linear loops of resin-coated aluminium, a black steel frame and a circular seat cushion.
Bubbles and Balls, hanging bubble chair
You don’t walk into many homes with chairs like this – and this futuristic bubble-shape design will be the centre of attention and have guests asking just where you purchased it.
Von Haus freestanding natural rattan egg chair,
Built with a powder-coated steel frame and handwoven PE rattan, this cosy cocoon chair is just as sturdy as it is sleek, with a unique pod shape and warm natural rattan colour.
Shop Von Haus freestanding natural rattan egg chair, £299.99
