All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget boiling the boring kettle you’ve had for years; it’s time for an upgrade to an all-singing, all-dancing colourful kettle.
You rely on it for your daily stream of caffeine, but have you really paid any attention to your kettle recently? That all-important utensil without which you’d be decidedly short on tea and coffee.
Perhaps not and, if so, we’re here to break that cycle. For there’s a clutch of colourful kettles that are crying out to join your household bubble and spark joy every time you reach to make a hot drink.
There are dreamy blues, blush pinks and canary yellows, as well as homegrown British brand Emma Bridgewater’s kaleidoscopic polka dot number. That morning cuppa has never looked so good.
Mackenzie-Childs royal check tea kettle
Serving up some serious Alice in Wonderland vibes is this Mackenzie-Childs kettle, which can live on your oven and look as pretty as a picture.
Shop Mackenzie-Childs royal check tea kettle at Harrods, £142
Smeg KLF03 logo stainless steel kettle
Arguably the purveyor of cute colourful homeware appliances, Smeg’s Barbie pink kettle is as pretty as it is practical.
Shop Smeg KLF03 logo stainless steel kettle at Selfridges, £140
Le Creuset Kone kettle
Can Le Creuset do no wrong? Apparently not, and its Kone kettle is proof. If the blue’s not quite for you, then look to one of the other 10 colours it’s available in.
Russell Hobbs and Emma Bridgewater polka dot kettle
If this cool kettle doesn’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what will. If you really want to up the Bridgewater ante, then pair it with one of the designer’s cult mugs too.
Shop Russell Hobbs and Emma Bridgewater polka dot kettle, £58.95
Alessi plissé electric kettle
If you prefer your kitchen laid-back, as opposed to busy and bustling, then this sculptural Alessi kettle is perfect for you. It looks like a work of art as much as it does a homeware essential.
Retro yellow jug kettle
Oozing a wonderful retro vibe is this banana yellow kettle, which is the colour of Custard Creams, too. Match your kettle to your favourite biscuits?
Swan retro orange kettle
Should ‘cluttercore’ be your de facto interiors trend, then you’ll love this tangerine orange kettle, which is crying out to be clashed with as many other colours and prints as possible.
Images: courtesy of brands.