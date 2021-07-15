You rely on it for your daily stream of caffeine, but have you really paid any attention to your kettle recently? That all-important utensil without which you’d be decidedly short on tea and coffee.

Perhaps not and, if so, we’re here to break that cycle. For there’s a clutch of colourful kettles that are crying out to join your household bubble and spark joy every time you reach to make a hot drink.

There are dreamy blues, blush pinks and canary yellows, as well as homegrown British brand Emma Bridgewater’s kaleidoscopic polka dot number. That morning cuppa has never looked so good.