11 best kitsch and cool party decorations now that we’re celebrating once more

From bunting to fringed wall embellishments, there’s a little something for both minimalist and maximalists.

Hurrah! Parties are back on, which means one thing and one thing only: being the best hostess with the mostest the world’s ever seen. 

There are a few things to consider when prepping to be a hostess extraordinaire. The first is tablescape; have you planned who will sit where and how you will style your table? The second is food: have you considered what you will serve your guests, either for food or drinks? And the third is, of course, decorations, because if ever there was a time to spruce up your living quarters, it’s after you’ve been stationed firmly and exclusively in them for pretty much 16 months straight.

We live very much by the mantra that more is always more, so for those who are throwing parties, gatherings, soirées – whatever you want to call it, these are the cheekiest, kitschiest and coolest party decorations to really get your guests talking.

  • Meri Meri neon ombré pinwheel decorations

    These neon and highlighter-hued decorations will hang playfully from your ceiling while your guests mingle and mesh, meaning you don’t have to faff around with them: once they’re up, they’re up.

    Shop Meri Meri neon ombré pinwheel decorations, £16.50

  • Party Pieces folklore lights

    The biggest party faux pas? Aggressive lighting, of course. So dial down the lights and invest in some sweet and colourful fairy lights instead.

    Shop Party Pieces folklore lights, £22.99

  • Ginger Ray for Paperchase hanging gold fringe curtain

    For your first party as hostess post-lockdown, why not introduce a theme for your guests? We vote anything with a nod to the 1920s.

    Shop Ginger Ray for Paperchase hanging gold fringe curtain, £5

  • Party Pieces bright blossom garland

    If you’re fortunate enough to be able to host people in some form of outdoor space, then these pretty paper floral garlands will work perfectly for sprucing up your table.

    Shop Party Pieces bright blossom garland, £15.99

