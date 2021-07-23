All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From bunting to fringed wall embellishments, there’s a little something for both minimalist and maximalists.
Hurrah! Parties are back on, which means one thing and one thing only: being the best hostess with the mostest the world’s ever seen.
There are a few things to consider when prepping to be a hostess extraordinaire. The first is tablescape; have you planned who will sit where and how you will style your table? The second is food: have you considered what you will serve your guests, either for food or drinks? And the third is, of course, decorations, because if ever there was a time to spruce up your living quarters, it’s after you’ve been stationed firmly and exclusively in them for pretty much 16 months straight.
We live very much by the mantra that more is always more, so for those who are throwing parties, gatherings, soirées – whatever you want to call it, these are the cheekiest, kitschiest and coolest party decorations to really get your guests talking.
Meri Meri neon ombré pinwheel decorations
These neon and highlighter-hued decorations will hang playfully from your ceiling while your guests mingle and mesh, meaning you don’t have to faff around with them: once they’re up, they’re up.
Party Pieces folklore lights
The biggest party faux pas? Aggressive lighting, of course. So dial down the lights and invest in some sweet and colourful fairy lights instead.
Ginger Ray for Paperchase hanging gold fringe curtain
For your first party as hostess post-lockdown, why not introduce a theme for your guests? We vote anything with a nod to the 1920s.
Shop Ginger Ray for Paperchase hanging gold fringe curtain, £5
Party Pieces bright blossom garland
If you’re fortunate enough to be able to host people in some form of outdoor space, then these pretty paper floral garlands will work perfectly for sprucing up your table.
Ginger Ray pastel streamer and balloon party backdrop
More is more, remember? So don’t go forgetting balloons at your bash of the year.
Shop Ginger Ray pastel streamer and balloon party backdrop, £20
Party Delights multi-coloured room decorating kit
If you fancy sampling a little bit of every party decoration available, then look to Party Delight’s decorating kit, which comes with a rainbow-toned array of pretty much, well, everything you’ll need.
Shop Party Delights multi-coloured room decorating kit, £12.99
Partyrama multi-coloured serpents
Keep it extra and outré with curled wall decorations, which deserve to be strung all over the party room.
Talking Tables disposable boho floral plates
Forget serving food on any old run-of-the-mill plates, your party – and guests – deserve better. So give it to them on these fun colourful plates instead.
Rex London mini flamingo honeycomb garland
Does it come any more kitsch than these flamingo garlands? Probably not, no.
Peach Blossom rainbow paper party garland
Forget the party room: make your ceiling have a whole party of its own with as many garlands as you can possibly fit on it.
Shop Peach Blossom rainbow paper party garland at Not On the High Street, £8.50
John Lewis & Partners Sahara bunting
Muted, yet still statement-making, these sweet strands are perfect for a more demure decor.
Images: courtesy of brands.