Hurrah! Parties are back on, which means one thing and one thing only: being the best hostess with the mostest the world’s ever seen.

There are a few things to consider when prepping to be a hostess extraordinaire. The first is tablescape; have you planned who will sit where and how you will style your table? The second is food: have you considered what you will serve your guests, either for food or drinks? And the third is, of course, decorations, because if ever there was a time to spruce up your living quarters, it’s after you’ve been stationed firmly and exclusively in them for pretty much 16 months straight.