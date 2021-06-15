Lap up the summer sun with these stylish deckchairs.
When it comes to lounging in the sun (or shade), there’s nothing quite like a good deckchair to sit back and relax in.
And as we look set to spend a considerable chunk of our summers in our outdoor spaces – in whatever capacity – we might as well invest in some quality deckchairs which look, and feel, the part.
Forget that towel you’ve been lying on, these are the deckchairs that are worthy of your attention, and your money.
Conran Shop classic deck chair
Available in a quartet of sunny summer-ready colours, this classic deckchair courtesy of Conran Shop is perfect for stylish outside lounging.
Beliani flamingo deckchairs
Embrace a bit of fun and flare with this duo of flamingo-adorned deckchairs. Simply pair with a funky cocktail, close your eyes and look how quickly you’ll be transported to a beach (using your imagination, of course.)
Habitat wooden deck chair
In a zesty orange hue, this wooden deckchair courtesy of Habitat just happens to be the same colour as one of our favourite summertime drinks; Aperol.
The White Company Faro deckchair
Serving holiday vibes in droves, this woven deckchair is as sensible as it is stylish.
Harbour Housewares folding wooden deck chair
Nothing says summer quite like a pinstripe; this deckchair is a perfect way of ushering the pattern into your summer line-up without wearing it, if you’d prefer not to.
JD Williams Riviera deckchair
It might not be quite as good as the real thing, but an afternoon spent lazing in this deckchair, which is appropriately named Riviera, will no doubt mentally take us there.
Business & Pleasure Co. Premium deckchair
It was the tassels for us, but it might be the pretty pinstripe that does it for you. This is a seriously smart deckchair that we can’t wait to sit back and relax in.
Shop Business & Pleasure Co. Premium deckchair at Amara, £199
Wilko leopard print deckchairs
Lounge in leopard in this pair of feisty deckchairs that are sure to whet any animal-loving person’s appetite.
Artworld hardwood folding deckchairs
These one-of-a-kind artsy deckchairs are as fun as they are functional.
Emu Bahama reclining deckchair
One for the interiors maximalist, these colourful deckchairs are perfect for adding a splash of fun to your outdoor space.
P.D. Moreno Paige the Elephant deckchair
For those who are in the market for an injection of playfulness with their deckchairs, look to this rainbow-toned elephant-adorned offering.
Images: courtesy of brands.