Stylish deckchairs for summer lounging

Deckchairs that are perfect for primetime summer lounging

Lap up the summer sun with these stylish deckchairs.

When it comes to lounging in the sun (or shade), there’s nothing quite like a good deckchair to sit back and relax in.

And as we look set to spend a considerable chunk of our summers in our outdoor spaces – in whatever capacity – we might as well invest in some quality deckchairs which look, and feel, the part.

Forget that towel you’ve been lying on, these are the deckchairs that are worthy of your attention, and your money.   

  • Conran Shop classic deck chair

    Available in a quartet of sunny summer-ready colours, this classic deckchair courtesy of Conran Shop is perfect for stylish outside lounging. 

    Shop Conran Shop classic deck chair, £135

  • Beliani flamingo deckchairs

    Embrace a bit of fun and flare with this duo of flamingo-adorned deckchairs. Simply pair with a funky cocktail, close your eyes and look how quickly you’ll be transported to a beach (using your imagination, of course.)

    Shop Beliani flamingo deckchairs, £229.99

  • Habitat wooden deck chair

    In a zesty orange hue, this wooden deckchair courtesy of Habitat just happens to be the same colour as one of our favourite summertime drinks; Aperol.

    Shop Habitat wooden deck chair at Argos, £40

  • The White Company Faro deckchair

    Serving holiday vibes in droves, this woven deckchair is as sensible as it is stylish.

    Shop The White Company Faro deckchair, £255

  • Harbour Housewares folding wooden deck chair

    Nothing says summer quite like a pinstripe; this deckchair is a perfect way of ushering the pattern into your summer line-up without wearing it, if you’d prefer not to.

    Shop Harbour Housewares folding wooden deck chair, £43.49

  • JD Williams Riviera deckchair

    It might not be quite as good as the real thing, but an afternoon spent lazing in this deckchair, which is appropriately named Riviera, will no doubt mentally take us there.

    Shop JD Williams Riviera deckchair, £49

Images: courtesy of brands.

