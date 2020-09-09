Back when we were kids, advent calendars looked very different. Forget the luxury beauty and chocolate options: our parents tended to treat us to a simple illustrated calendar – with a festive illustration behind each door.

Indeed, some of us (this writer and Stylist’s Felicity Thistlethwaite included) would even re-use these same calendars year in, year out. Which was…

Well, it was a very sustainable way to do the countdown to Christmas, quite frankly.

Nowadays, of course, you don’t have to choose between your eco-friendly credentials and your desire for a treat-packed advent calendar. Because, thanks to a recent surge of sustainable options, you can have your metaphorical cake and eat it, too.