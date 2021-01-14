With designs ranging from inspirational quotes to houseplants and wildflowers, there’s something for everyone in our edit of the best embroidery kits to buy now.
If you’re looking for a new hobby to keep you busy during lockdown, embroidery may be exactly what you’re looking for.
Not only is it a great way to give your eyes a break from staring at a screen (something most of us are doing way too much of at the moment), but thanks to the huge range of kits available to buy online, it’s easy to get started and create something which looks pretty good.
Plus, once you’re finished with your kit, you have a piece of art to brighten up your home – perfect now we’re spending so much time inside them.
With all of this in mind, we’ve picked out some of the best embroidery kits available to buy now to get you started. From intricate flowers to bold slogans, there’s something for everyone on this list – happy crafting!
Cotton Clara Yes She Can Embroidery Kit
We’re all in need of a little inspiration at the moment, so let this ‘Yes She Can’ kit from Cotton Clara give you the boost you need.
Perfect for beginners, this kit comes with the words printed onto the fabric – all you need to do is the embellishments and banner in the background.
Shop Cotton Clara Yes She Can Embroidery Kit at Not On The High Street, £23.95
Needle And Stem Say Cheese Embroidery Kit
If you love plants, you’ll love this swiss cheese plant inspired kit from Needle And Stem.
Not only does each kit come with everything you need to complete your hoop (including backing felt so you can tidy everything up once finished), but you also get access to Needle And Stem’s exclusive YouTube channel which has a bunch of different tutorials to help you along the way.
Hawthorn Handmade Fox Embroidery Kit
The simplicity of this kit from Hawthorn Handmade makes it a great one to start with if you’re a complete embroidery beginner.
We love the contrast between the design’s black outline and colourful embellishments.
Sew Botanical Fiddle Leaf Fig & Prickly Pear Embroidery Kit
If you’re a beginner in the mood for a challenge, this plant-themed kit from Sew Botanical is the one for you.
Although aimed at beginners, this kit comes in at ‘level 2’ on Sew Botanical’s difficulty scale, meaning it consists of three or four different types of stitches – perfect if you want to expand your skill set.
Shop Sew Botanical Fiddle Leaf Fig & Prickly Pear Embroidery Kit at Etsy, £24
My Life Handmade Make Your Own Mini Embroidery Hoop Kit
Want to give embroidery a go without spending a fortune? This beginners kit from My Life Handmade is a great option.
The block-colour nature of the design not only makes it super easy to do (because you won’t have to change your thread while doing it), it’ll also look great wherever you decide to display it.
Shop My Life Handmade Make Your Own Mini Embroidery Hoop Kit at Lisa Angel, £10
Stitch With Skye Forget Me Not Embroidery Kit
We love the female-focused aesthetic of this eye-catching kit from Stich With Skye, which is known for its feminist designs.
Perfect for all experience levels, this kit comes with everything you need to complete this beautiful design, as well as access to a range of online tutorial videos to help you master the four stitches required to complete the kit.
Shop Stitch With Skye Forget Me Not Embroidery Kit at Etsy, £24.99
Make & Mend Magic Of New Beginnings Embroidery Kit
Create your own inspirational wall art with this beautifully simplistic kit from Make & Mend.
Not only does this kit come with everything you need to make and display your finished hoop, but it also comes with advice on how to be more mindful as you sew – perfect if you struggle to switch off.
Shop Make & Mend Magic Of New Beginnings Embroidery Kit at Not On The High Street, £14.95
The Make Arcade Use Your Voice Embroidery Kit
Struggling to stay motivated now you’re working from home? Let this empowering design from The Make Arcade serve as a reminder to make your voice heard.
The ‘stitch-by-numbers’ format of this kit also makes the instructions really easy to follow, making it a great option for beginners.
Shop The Make Arcade Use Your Voice Embroidery Kit at John Lewis, £13
Gembroidery Crafts Flowers & Bees Embroidery Kit
This colourful design from Gembroidery Crafts is sure to brighten up the darkest of winter evenings.
It’s intricate nature makes it ideal for people looking to develop their embroidery skills.
Shop Gembroidery Crafts Flowers & Bees Embroidery Kit at Etsy, £14.50
Hope & Hart “Hearts Too” Cream Monochrome Complete Floral Embroidery Kit
If you’re on the hunt for a real challenge, add this floral kit from Hope & Hart to your list.
While its monochrome nature makes things a little easier, the intricacy of this design – which features 11 different stitches – makes it ideal for people who have done embroidery before and are looking to improve their skills further.
Shop “Hearts Too” Cream Monochrome Complete Floral Embroidery Kit at Hope & Hart, £25
Stitch Happy Tattooed Shoulders Embroidery Kit
Yet another design inspired by the female form, this ‘tattooed shoulders’ kit from Stitch Happy is the perfect introduction to embroidery for those just getting started.
Each kit comes with the pattern printed on the fabric, so you’ll be able to get stuck in straight away.
Images: Courtesy of Suppliers