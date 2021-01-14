If you’re looking for a new hobby to keep you busy during lockdown, embroidery may be exactly what you’re looking for.

Not only is it a great way to give your eyes a break from staring at a screen (something most of us are doing way too much of at the moment), but thanks to the huge range of kits available to buy online, it’s easy to get started and create something which looks pretty good.

Plus, once you’re finished with your kit, you have a piece of art to brighten up your home – perfect now we’re spending so much time inside them.