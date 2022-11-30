Fleece bedding sets to keep you cosy

9 of the best fleece bedding sets to keep you cosy in the cold weather

Posted by for Home and interiors

Want to beat the cold during hibernation season? Snuggle up with our edit of best fleece bedding sets from brands including La Redoute, Marks & Spencer and Dunelm.

As the temperatures drop and the nights get longer, we’re all looking for ways to beat the cold and make our homes that little bit cosier. Our solution? A fleece bedding set to make your downtime as toasty as possible.

Fleecy duvet covers are the ultimate winter warmers, and we’ve found nine that are both stylish and snug. Once you’ve picked one, all you need to do is hunker down, load up Netflix, make yourself a hot chocolate and activate hibernation mode.

Our only word of warning? You’ll be so comfy, getting out of bed will be very difficult indeed. 

You may also like

11 quilted duvets, cushions and blankets that will keep you cosy this winter

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Katie Rosseinsky