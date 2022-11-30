Want to beat the cold during hibernation season? Snuggle up with our edit of best fleece bedding sets from brands including La Redoute, Marks & Spencer and Dunelm.
As the temperatures drop and the nights get longer, we’re all looking for ways to beat the cold and make our homes that little bit cosier. Our solution? A fleece bedding set to make your downtime as toasty as possible.
Fleecy duvet covers are the ultimate winter warmers, and we’ve found nine that are both stylish and snug. Once you’ve picked one, all you need to do is hunker down, load up Netflix, make yourself a hot chocolate and activate hibernation mode.
Our only word of warning? You’ll be so comfy, getting out of bed will be very difficult indeed.
Dunelm Monochrome marks printed fleece duvet cover and pillowcase set
Simple monochrome stripes are a design classic that will never go out of style.
Shop Dunelm Monochrome marks printed fleece duvet cover and pillowcase set, £24
La Redoute Kumla cotton gauze and faux sheepskin bedspread
This relaxing deep-blue shade will have you drifting off in no time, while the faux-fur underlayer will keep you toasty. The best of both worlds.
Shop La Redoute Kumla cotton gauze and faux sheepskin bedspread, £44
Marks & Spencer geometric cable knit fleece bedding set
Reminiscent of snuggly knits, this cable print set in grey is a real winter warmer.
Shop Marks & Spencer M&S Collection geometric cable knit fleece bedding set, £39.50
Wayfair Theisen ribbed teddy fleece duvet cover set
Make your weekend lie-ins a touch more luxurious with this cosy duvet case and pillow set in pale pink.
Shop Wayfair Theisen ribbed teddy fleece thermal warmth duvet cover set, £35.37
Gaveno Cavailia soft and cosy teddy popcorn double duvet cover
Bold jewel tones are a simple way to brighten up your bedroom. One side of this reversible duvet cover is a classic honeycomb pattern, the other is a warming teddy fleece.
Shop Gaveno Cavailia soft and cosy teddy popcorn double duvet cover at Amazon, £13.39
Catherine Lansfield Alpine fleece duvet set
The only downside to this cosy geometric patterned set? The snuggly sherpa fleece layer might getting out of bed very difficult indeed.
Shop Catherine Lansfield Alpine fleece duvet set at Debenhams, £35
Argos Home fleece embroidered grey bedding set
This dreamy duvet set, made from a thick fleece, takes inspiration from the night sky with a simple star pattern.
Next reversible fleece Christmas stag with faux fur duvet cover and pillowcase set
Want to get into the Christmas spirit but don’t want your room to end up resembling Santa’s grotto? This reversible reindeer-patterned set is a cheery nod to the festive season, with cosy fleece underneath.
Shop Next reversible fleece Christmas stag with faux fur detail duvet cover and pillowcase set, £50
The Lyndon Company Victoria flannel fleece duvet set
Beat the winter blues with this soft chevron-print bedding in a striking shade of cerulean.
Shop The Lyndon Company Victoria flannel fleece duvet set at Debenhams, £35
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Katie Rosseinsky
Home and interiors
Love mosaics? 11 interior buys that’ll bring the kaleidoscope vibe into your home
Home and interiors
Love the Scandi aesthetic? 11 homeware brands to know now
Home and interiors
This calming turquoise blue is giving all the relaxing home vibes we need for autumn
Home and interiors
Neutral Christmas decorations are having a moment – 11 of our favourite ornaments