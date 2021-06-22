7 folding chairs that are perfect for easy outdoor entertaining

Whether you’d prefer to stand out among the legions of people in the park, or blend in with a neutral chair that’ll be perfect for sunbathing sessions, there’s a folding chair for everybody.
If you’ve taken to partying in the park or perching on your patio, then the chances are that you might well be in need of an appropriate seat upon which to sit.
In case you’re tired of your towel and bored of your bum hurting from sitting on the floor sans cushion, then might we be able to persuade you to consider a folding chair? One which you can simply fold up, sling over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Whether you’d prefer to stand out among the legions of people in the park, or blend in with a neutral chair that’ll be perfect for sunbathing sessions, there’s a folding chair for everybody; these are a few of our favourites.
Zara folding chair
With a woven and retro-esque design, this fashion-forward folding chair is seriously chic and ready for you to take a seat on.
Harbour Housewares folding metal folding chair
Nothing comes closer to a summer-ready print that a nautical stripe, and this folding chair is the perfect example. Pair with an all-white outfit and sit back and relax.
Shop Harbour Housewares folding metal folding chair at Rinkit, £17.49
Argos leopard print folding chair
Want to feel feisty in your folding chair? Opt for this leopard-toned offering which is as comfortable as it is chic.
Petulaplas hand-painted folding chair
This lovely hand-painted wooden folding chair would make a lovely staple for an outdoor space or, if you prefer, can be carried around with minimal effort.
Seletti Blow folding chair
As fun as it is functional, this Art Deco-esque folding chair is seriously cool. It’s practical and picture perfect, what could be better?
Anthropologie Ikat Medley Terai folding chair
If you’d prefer more cushioning for your folding chair, then look to Anthropologie’s folding chairs which have a cool pattern and a built-in cushion to boot.
Wayfair Basics metal folding chair
If you’ve already got cushions for your chairs though, then Wayfair’s baby blue folding offering may well be the option for you. If the blue is not to your taste, then try the grey instead.
Images: courtesy of brands.