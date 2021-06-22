Folding chairs for easy outdoor entertaining

7 folding chairs that are perfect for easy outdoor entertaining

If you’ve taken to partying in the park or perching on your patio, then the chances are that you might well be in need of an appropriate seat upon which to sit.

In case you’re tired of your towel and bored of your bum hurting from sitting on the floor sans cushion, then might we be able to persuade you to consider a folding chair? One which you can simply fold up, sling over your shoulder and be on your merry way.

Whether you’d prefer to stand out among the legions of people in the park, or blend in with a neutral chair that’ll be perfect for sunbathing sessions, there’s a folding chair for everybody; these are a few of our favourites. 

    Anthropologie Ikat Medley Terai folding chair

    If you’d prefer more cushioning for your folding chair, then look to Anthropologie’s folding chairs which have a cool pattern and a built-in cushion to boot.

    Shop Anthropologie Ikat Medley Terai folding chair, £198

    Wayfair Basics metal folding chair

    If you’ve already got cushions for your chairs though, then Wayfair’s baby blue folding offering may well be the option for you. If the blue is not to your taste, then try the grey instead.

    Shop Wayfair Basics metal folding chair, £59.98

