Forget your forgettable cocktail shakers; after a year of isolation, if there’s one thing we need it’s punchy cocktails poured by pretty shakers. These are some of the best.
Whether you’re a spicy margarita senorita or a vodka-loving vixen, the chances are there’s a go-to cocktail – or mocktail – that gets you in the mood for life (which is back on the agenda, hurrah!)
But if you’re still mixing yours in a plastic jug with a spoon, then you’re missing a trick, and it may well be time for you to invest in a cool and quirky cocktail shaker. And the market is awash with them.
From out-of-this-world rocket-shaped shakers to chic cut crystal offerings inspired by the architecture of Brooklyn Bridge, there’s a quirky cocktail shaker for everybody. Now all that’s left to say is sip, sip, hurray!
Sunny Life Desert Palms cocktail shaker
We might not be escaping on a real-life holiday anytime soon, but with this desert tree-adorned cocktail shaker from Sunny Life, we sure can try and pretend.
Anthropologie pineapple cocktail shaker
You’ll be feeling fruity after a few cocktails mixed in this funky shaker. Simply add your alcoholic or virgin liqueur of choice and off you go!
Bfty iridescent cocktail shaker
You’ll never look at a standard silver cocktail shaker in the same way ever again, not after mixing it up with this funky iridescent offering.
Rocket cocktail shaker
You’ve heard of rocket fuel, but have you heard of a rocket-shaped cocktail shaker before? This one comes complete with a strainer for seriously out-of-this-world drinks.
BarCraft six piece cocktail making set
For the rookie barista in your life, look to this gold sextet of cocktail-making components. Not only does the kit come with a standard shaker and strainer, but it also comes with a recipe book too, to ensure you nail your drinks.
Shop BarCraft six piece cocktail making set at Home Deco London, £27.95
Roebling cut crystal martini shaker
Ideal as a gift for the martini-lover in your life, this crystal shaker, whose design was inspired by Brooklyn Bridge, is perfect for shaken, not stirred, cocktails.
Foster & Rye enamel cocktail shaker
In a sultry indigo shade, this enamel cocktail shaker would make an ice cool addition to anybody’s cocktail-making arsenal.
