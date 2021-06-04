Whether you’re a spicy margarita senorita or a vodka-loving vixen, the chances are there’s a go-to cocktail – or mocktail – that gets you in the mood for life (which is back on the agenda, hurrah!)

But if you’re still mixing yours in a plastic jug with a spoon, then you’re missing a trick, and it may well be time for you to invest in a cool and quirky cocktail shaker. And the market is awash with them.

From out-of-this-world rocket-shaped shakers to chic cut crystal offerings inspired by the architecture of Brooklyn Bridge, there’s a quirky cocktail shaker for everybody. Now all that’s left to say is sip, sip, hurray!