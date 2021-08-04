All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From stylish gloves to patterned instruments, there’s a gardening accessory for everybody.
When it comes to gardening, there are those that settle for the basic gardening tools they’ve already got, and there are those for whom it just helps to have something a little bit more special, and for those who reside in the latter camp, it might pay heed to spare a thought for the green gifts you could give them.
For there’s no need to assume that everything relating to gardening need be frumpy and green, as there’s a wealth of bright and playful gardening accessories – from patterned tools to colourful watering cans – and bespoke gifts that will make the green-fingered loved one in your life’s time outdoors just that little bit more enjoyable. Here are a few of our favourites.
Oliver Bonas mini green earthenware watering can
Forget the boring watering can you’ve been relying on; this sage green number is as picture-perfect as it is practical.
Shop Oliver Bonas mini green earthenware watering can, £19.50
Life of Riley waxed canvas gardening bag
For the gardening lover who keeps forgetting where they’ve put their tools, opt for a handy holdall to house all of them.
Burgon & Ball Love the Glove women's gardening gloves
Does it get any better than playfully patterned gardening gloves? No, no it does not and this fun pair is proof.
Shop Burgon & Ball Love the Glove women’s gardening gloves at Farrar Tanner, £16
Homescapes green and white gardening apron
Aprons aren’t just for those who spend copious hours in the kitchen; they’re also a go-to for gardeners to protect clothing. This sweet floral iteration is one of our favourites.
Customised garden tool kit
Perfect for giving as a gift to be remembered, this bespoke tool kit can be customised with the date of somebody’s birthday, anniversary, or another special day in their life.
Christow Home narrow shed
For those who have the outdoor space for it, there’s nothing like a small outdoor home for all of your gardening bits and pieces.
Heartfelt by Anthropologie bee house
For those who love the outdoors, there’s a strong chance they might also be interested in nurturing wildlife, too. This bee house is simple to use and makes an ideal sanctuary for bees during spring and summertimes.
The Letteroom personalised floral gardening carry-on bag
Why settle for just any old gardening holdall though, when you can opt for a bespoke number instead? Personalise with a name for a truly thoughtful gift.
Shop The Letteroom personalised floral gardening carry-on bag at Not On The High Street, £44.95
Pasal floral aluminum garden tool kit
Gardening tools have never, ever looked so good; this trio is incentive enough to get out in the garden.
Images: courtesy of brands.