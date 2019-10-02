Christmas gifts that stationery fans will absolutely love
- Megan Murray
Published
Make a stationery magpie’s dreams come true with this pretty selection of paper goods.
A stationery lover’s appreciation for pens, pencils, notebooks, cases, journals and, pretty much all paper goods out there, is a serious thing.
It’s a category of products that demands a special kind of adoration from those who collect it. Walk into any independent stationery shop, and we guarantee you’ll hear many an ooh or ahh rising from amongst the shelves.
From the pure beauty of a pastel-hued notebook to the mental health benefits of using a bullet journal, there are plenty of reasons to treat a friend to a beautiful stationery gift.
So, to help you out with choosing one, we’ve gathered together the best of the stationery game right now, all of which would make a thoughtful, lovely Christmas present.
This HAY stapler looks so good, we don’t ever think we’ll be hiding it in the desk drawer.
Papersmiths, £9.50
This mechanical pencil had us sold as soon as we spied the tiny, golden heart engraved on the side. Far too pretty not to take home.
Liberty London, £10
You might be sat staring out of the office window, but at least with this pencil case you will have a little bit of Paris with you. Woven from jacquard leopard matierial, this cool case is finished with a tiny gold toned pendant that reads “Paris Atelier”.
& Other Stories, £23
This peachy pink notepad may look cute and handy, but you’d be selling it short to stop right there because it’s also magnetic. Looks like your fridge just got a new buddy.
Ban.do, £9
Papier has teamed up with pottery queen, Emma Low of Pot Yer Tits Away Luv, to create this gorgeous notebook for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Not only does it look oh-so-fun, 100% of the profits go to Breast Cancer Haven – a charity that supports those affected by breast cancer.
Papier, £19.99
Independent East London designer, Rosie Wonders, is a master when it comes to creating loveable paper products. As the celestial trend rages on, we’re mooning over this must-have notebook.
Rosie Wonders, £4.50
Papier’s Minnie Mouse collection has gone straight on our Christmas lists.
Paper, £19.99
This Kaweco minty blue pocket fountain pen is the work pen of dreams. Imagine how fancy you or a pal would feel pulling this beauty out in a meeting? Its unique shape and size make it a cut above the rest.
Katie Leamon, £18
Answer us this: who doesn’t need a peony motif wax stamp? Exactly. We all need one. It’s simply too charming not to have a place on our desks.
We adore this pretty petal design, but if peonies don’t take your fancy there’s lot of others to choose from.
Quill, £34
These satisfyingly chunky notebooks, are bound in a leather-like material which is vegetarian friendly. Inside, you will find alternately ruled and plain pages , just to you know, mix it up a bit.
Present and Correct, £13
Who could resist these heart-ended pencils? Not us, that’s for sure. For just £2.75 a pop, we’ll be buying enough to fill a whole pencil case.
Present and Correct, £2.75
We challenge you to resist this trio of notebooks which champion three iconic women on its covers. If this isn’t the ideal present for a best friend, we don’t know what is.
Rosie Wonders, £4.50
Images: Getty / brands