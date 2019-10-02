Christmas gifts that stationery fans will absolutely love

A stationery lover’s appreciation for pens, pencils, notebooks, cases, journals and, pretty much all paper goods out there, is a serious thing.

It’s a category of products that demands a special kind of adoration from those who collect it. Walk into any independent stationery shop, and we guarantee you’ll hear many an ooh or ahh rising from amongst the shelves.

From the pure beauty of a pastel-hued notebook to the mental health benefits of using a bullet journal, there are plenty of reasons to treat a friend to a beautiful stationery gift.

So, to help you out with choosing one, we’ve gathered together the best of the stationery game right now, all of which would make a thoughtful, lovely Christmas present.