The 11 most thoughtful homeware gifts for the newlywed couple that has everything

From hampers to homeware, these are the most thoughtful presents to gift the newlywed couple in your life.

As weddings are set to return at the end of this month, we ought to pay heed to not only what we’ll be wearing as brides and grooms or, indeed, as guests, but also the gifts which we’ll be gifting the happy couple.

While the pair most probably had some form of wedding list at a leading department store, sometimes it pays to throw caution to the wind and treat them to a slightly left-of-field, but no less meaningful, gift that shows you’ve thought thoroughly about the recipients and what they want.

From hampers to homeware, there’s a little thoughtful gift in here for every newlywed couple in your life. All that’s left to say is, let the celebrations begin! 

  • Fortnum & Mason The Congratulations hamper

    If you’d prefer not to spend too much time thinking about what to buy as a gift and more time pondering your outfit, then look to Fortnum & Mason, whose hampers are a no-brainer for those who are time poor.

    Shop Fortnum & Mason The Congratulations hamper, £150

  • Our Place Always Pan

    Our Place is a revolutionary new homeware brand that has recently landed on British Shores, and was founded by former head of the Malala Foundation, Shiza Shahid. Its Always Pan, which Oprah Winfrey reportedly loves, struggles to stay in stock thanks to its picture-perfect colours and its versatility. 

    Shop Our Place Always Pan, £140

  • Bloom & Wild annual subscription

    If one bunch of flowers on the big day isn’t quite enough, then spoil the newlyweds with an annual subscription of blooming marvellous flowers, delivered to their door once every month.

    Shop Bloom & Wild annual subscription, £295

  • Bespoke Binny African print oven gloves

    Kit the happy couple’s kitchen out with a heartfelt DIY hamper of goodies all made for excelling in the pursuit of a delicious meal. This pair of African print oven gloves are a wonderful place to start.

    Shop Bespoke Binny African print oven gloves at The Drop, £21.59

  • Emma Bridgewater 'Mr & Mrs' half pint mugs

    Perfect for that morning after cup of tea, these matching his and hers mugs are crying out to be filled to the brim with a good cup of English Breakfast. To be enjoyed alongside a slice of wedding cake, of course. 

    Shop Emma Bridgewater ‘Mr & Mrs’ half pint mugs, £39.95

