As weddings are set to return at the end of this month, we ought to pay heed to not only what we’ll be wearing as brides and grooms or, indeed, as guests, but also the gifts which we’ll be gifting the happy couple.

While the pair most probably had some form of wedding list at a leading department store, sometimes it pays to throw caution to the wind and treat them to a slightly left-of-field, but no less meaningful, gift that shows you’ve thought thoroughly about the recipients and what they want.