From hampers to homeware, these are the most thoughtful presents to gift the newlywed couple in your life.
As weddings are set to return at the end of this month, we ought to pay heed to not only what we’ll be wearing as brides and grooms or, indeed, as guests, but also the gifts which we’ll be gifting the happy couple.
While the pair most probably had some form of wedding list at a leading department store, sometimes it pays to throw caution to the wind and treat them to a slightly left-of-field, but no less meaningful, gift that shows you’ve thought thoroughly about the recipients and what they want.
From hampers to homeware, there’s a little thoughtful gift in here for every newlywed couple in your life. All that’s left to say is, let the celebrations begin!
Anna Philip London Yoga vase
Nothing says ‘thoughtful gift’ quite like a vase, which will be perfect for the onslaught of blooms that the happy couple will no doubt be inundated with.
The White Company unisex cotton classic robe
Once the nuptials are over, the happy couple will need something to relax in. These fluffy white robes from The White Company are perfect.
Engraved set of two Swarovski champagne flutes
As they become settled in their newly married status, there will no doubt come a point when the newly married duo fancy toasting to themselves and their future, so treat them to a set of personalised engraved champagne flutes.
Shop engraved set of two Swarovski champagne flutes at Getting Personal, £39.99
Bag and Bones mini bolts neon lights
Whether they already live together or not, nothing ages better than a fun piece of art and this trio of neon lightning bolts is proof.
Shop Bag and Bones mini bolts neon lights at The Drop, £39.99
Fortnum & Mason The Congratulations hamper
If you’d prefer not to spend too much time thinking about what to buy as a gift and more time pondering your outfit, then look to Fortnum & Mason, whose hampers are a no-brainer for those who are time poor.
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place is a revolutionary new homeware brand that has recently landed on British Shores, and was founded by former head of the Malala Foundation, Shiza Shahid. Its Always Pan, which Oprah Winfrey reportedly loves, struggles to stay in stock thanks to its picture-perfect colours and its versatility.
Bloom & Wild annual subscriptionIf one bunch of flowers on the big day isn’t quite enough, then spoil the newlyweds with an annual subscription of blooming marvellous flowers, delivered to their door once every month.
Bespoke Binny African print oven gloves
Kit the happy couple’s kitchen out with a heartfelt DIY hamper of goodies all made for excelling in the pursuit of a delicious meal. This pair of African print oven gloves are a wonderful place to start.
Shop Bespoke Binny African print oven gloves at The Drop, £21.59
Emma Bridgewater 'Mr & Mrs' half pint mugs
Perfect for that morning after cup of tea, these matching his and hers mugs are crying out to be filled to the brim with a good cup of English Breakfast. To be enjoyed alongside a slice of wedding cake, of course.
Jo Malone London Pastel Macaroons scented candle
To light up their new life together, no gift comes close to a lovely scented candle, and when they look as good as this Jo Malone London number does, it’d be rude not to.
Shop Jo Malone London Pastel Macaroons scented candle at Selfridges, £90
Smythson Mara Kings diary with pockets
Help the newlyweds organise their time with a smart and stylish diary, perfect for making dates and setting intentions for the year ahead.
