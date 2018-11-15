Thoughtful Christmas gift ideas for a friend with anxiety

Do away with the budget bath salts and leave the Quality Street chocolates on the shelf this year. The point of giving a Christmas gift is to pick out something you think your loved one will truly love.

But the last-minute hassle we often find ourselves in can mean we panic-buy: wrapping up something we know we haven’t put huge amounts of thought into.

With self-care at the forefront of everyone’s mind and mental health being talked about more than ever, Christmas gifts can take on a whole new meaning.

There are so many great products and ideas out there that can not only benefit your friends materialistically, but mentally, too. Whether you’re buying for a friend who’s dealing with anxiety or stress, or like all of us they could just do with some more me-time, we’ve put together a considered list of self-care present ideas - with the help of our guest editor, Katie Piper.